Buxton celebrate huge cup win at Caythorpe
With a huge and mighty knock from Matthew Whitehouse scoring 122 runs from 78 balls in the chase.
After losing the toss and being put into the field first, Buxton encountered a strong Caythorpe batting attack on a good pitch, finishing with a score of 285.
After that, the chase was on. With two early wickets it seemed like it was going to be a difficult innings. However, with many batters digging deep to chase the 285 score Caythorpe put on the board, they did it.
The scores included Matthew Whitehouse with his 122, Corey Griffin with a fabulous 58, Alfie Bunting 24, Andrew Slater 23, then Kian Wilson & Fran Slater finishing the game off with steady runs to take them home.