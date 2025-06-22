Buxton brush aside Glapwell at The Park

Buxton Women's 1st XI Hard Ball winning team

Buxton 1st XI welcomed last year’s Division 2 promotion winners Glapwell Colliery 1st XI to The Park on a storm-threatened afternoon, though technicalities had kept the visitors in Division 2 for another season.

Buxton, fresh from recent successes and hungry for another 22 points, approached the contest with confident intent.

Despite an optimistic outlook, Buxton’s skipper lost the toss on what appeared to be the best batting track of the season. Glapwell elected to bat first on a skiddy surface, and came out firing, racing to 38 without loss in just three overs. However, once the initial blitz was weathered, Buxton’s bowling attack found rhythm and discipline, with regular wickets reducing Glapwell to 60 for 6, swinging momentum firmly in the hosts’ favour.

Still, the visitors showed resilience. A stubborn lower-order partnership, led by their standout batsman, D. Bircumshaw, who compiled an impressive 81, pushed the innings deeper into the overs. His resistance was finally ended in unusual fashion: stumped after a sluggish attempt to regain his crease, in what might be remembered as the slowest stumping of the decade.

Buxton’s keeper, Matt Whitehouse, showed excellent hands despite carrying a knock from the fielding innings, responding well to the previous week’s dramatic on-field exchanges. Glapwell ended with 208 for 9 off their 45 overs.

Set 209 for victory, Buxton were greeted by sunshine and a drying outfield, perfect conditions for chasing. The reply began with a polite exit from Sanchez, who obligingly offered up his stumps early. But it was the Aussie import who entertained the crowd with some stylish stroke-play, reaching his maiden Buxton fifty before undoing his hard work by mistiming a rank long hop straight to mid-on for 54. A chance for a debut century went begging.

Once again, Ben Marsden proved the backbone of Buxton’s batting. Calm, composed, and clinical, he saw the chase through with a commanding unbeaten knock of 82. Support came in the form of a sun-reddened and pasty-fuelled Harry Griffin, who chipped in just enough, 42 runs, to see Buxton over the line for a comprehensive and well-earned victory by 7 wickets. Buxton ending on 209 for 3 off 38.3 overs.

Buxton now prepare for a crucial top-of-the-table fixture against Ockbrook & Borrowash next weekend, a match that could set the tone for the remainder of their campaign.

Buxton 2nd XI had a short game away to Marehay 3rd XI in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. 18 wickets in 39 overs between the two teams. Marehay all out for 76 off 17.2 overs, Umair Ali 3.2 overs, 5 wickets for 10 runs, and Lucas Tattersall 5 overs, 4 wickets for 32 runs. Buxton also struggled with the bat, but eventually made the winning runs off 22.2 overs. 79 for 8.

Buxton 3rd XI game played at home against a Hathersage 2nd XI in Division 8 North. Hathersage batted first scoring 126 for 9 off their 40 overs. Buxton in reply 128 for 9 off 33.3 overs to win by 1 wicket. D. Blackwell top scored for Buxton with 33 runs.

Buxton 4th XI in Division 9 North faced South Wingfield 4th XI in a close fought game. Buxton lost the toss, batted first and scored 179 for 7 off 40 overs. Harvey Oddy with 52 runs. South Wingfield just won by 3 wickets. 182 for 7 off their 40 overs

Highlight of the week for Buxton Cricket Club came from the Women’s 1st XI hard ball bringing home their first win of the season against Brooklands CC from Cheshire in the Development T20 Knockout Cup 2nd round – Congratulations. Buxton scored 119 for 4 off 20 overs, Caitlin McClurg 33 retired not out. Brooklands 101 for 7 off 20 overs.