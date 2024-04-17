Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton boxer Adam Sircar is delighted to have won his six-round contest with Lancastrian fighter Harley Marginson on a show at Sheffield’s double Tree Hilton Park Hotel organised by local promoters Scott Calow and Kas Hussain. ‘This was a useful bout,’ said Sircar, ‘I took my time, didn’t lose any rounds and hopefully made all my supporters happy as I boxed to instruction and broke my opponent down almost getting the stoppage in the last round.’

Sircar’s celebrations won’t be lasting long as he prepares for a major fight on 8th June at London’s hallowed boxing venue York Hall in Bethnal Green. ‘It’s an eliminator bout for the English lightweight title against Albano Junior. If I win, I’ll be boxing for a national title. I’ve been training in Eccles for the last six months under Haroon Hedley making the improvements required for a championship encounter.’

Thirty-two-year-old Sircar fits in training around his full-time job as a design and manufacturing engineer. ‘It’s quite a skilled job that keeps me busy. I also sell tickets to my fights which I quite enjoy as I’m building a relationship with people paying their hard-earned money to support me. However, it would be great if I could get the backing to take a bit of time out of work to train full time.’

Adam Sircar and team

Ranked currently forty-third of 113 British super lightweights on the international BoxRec database, Sircar began his professional boxing career in 2021 and has won six of his eight matches losing one and drawing his ten round regional title fight against Doncaster’s James Flint in Rotherham last October.

He said: “I was disappointed not to get decision against Flint, as I thought I’d done more than enough to win, especially with the knockdown in the second round. But it’s not something I’ll dwell on, as better opportunities are coming along.