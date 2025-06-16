Buxton battle to gritty win against Morton Colliery in testing conditions

Rahatullah Omari on his debut for Buxton 1st XI.

Buxton Cricket Club 1st XI made the journey to face Morton Colliery in the 2nd Division last weekend, hungry for points after a run of cup defeats and a rain-ruined league draw.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With confidence building in the camp and team morale high, the visitors were ready to grab their season by the scruff of the neck, and they did just that.

Losing the toss and being asked to field, Buxton didn’t flinch. On a wicket that looked like it hadn’t seen love, or a roller, since the retired groundsman hung up his boots (or perhaps simply misplaced them), Morton found themselves in early trouble. The home side crumbled to six down for not many, unable to handle the variable bounce and lively surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a late rally, with Morton scraping their way to 124 all out off 35.2 overs, but the damage had been done. Debutant Rahatullah Omari made an instant impact with key wickets, and the ever-reliable Fran Slater continued his strong season with another fine spell. Special mention must go to Buxton’s overseas player Corey Griffin who, channelling his inner Shirley Bassey, bowled a full nine overs with flair, economy, and just the right touch of diva energy.

Chasing 125 on a pitch still misbehaving, Buxton’s openers got off to a positive start. Fourteen-year-old debutant Angus Allen showed impressive poise and technique against a spirited Morton attack, proving that age is just a number when talent and temperament are in supply.

At 6 down with 50 still required, things got tense. But skipper Andrew Slater (32 not out), along with Zia Ul Islam and the calm presence of Alfie Bunting, guided Buxton home with composure and determination. Buxton 133 for 6 off 27.1 overs.

The victory sees Buxton briefly touch the summit of the league table before other results came in. They now sit in the top five, with the division tightly packed and separated by the smallest of margins. With the heart of the season ahead, it’s all to play for, and Buxton look ready to take on anyone in their path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton 2nd XI had a challenging game on Saturday at home to Morton Colliery 2nd XI losing by 53 runs in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Morton batted first and all out for 225 runs in 44.2 overs. Matt Poole topped the bowling this week taking 5 wickets for 32 runs off 9 overs. Buxton fell short by just over 50 runs being bowled out for 172 off 41.5 overs.

Buxton 3rd XI game were up against Duffield 4th XI away from home in Division 8 North, unfortunately losing by 8 wickets. Batting first Buxton in their 40 overs making 198 for 7 with top scorer Sam Longden backed up with an excellent performance from opener Tom Crispin with 50 not out. Duffield in reply 199 for 2 wickets in 36.2 overs.

Buxton 4th XI in Division 9 North were this week up against Chesterfield 3rd XI, a difficult game losing by 9 wickets. Buxton batted first and all out for 100 runs off 35.5 overs. Chestefield knocked off the winning runs in 13.5 overs, 104 for 1.

In Division 10 North, Buxton 5th XI lost by 7 wickets against Apperknowle 2nd XI. Buxton batted first with 167 for 9 scored off their 40 overs, Joe Balfe topped scored with the bat of 67 runs. Apperknowle 171 for 3 off 31 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday the Womens 1st XI hardball lost by 130 runs against Lindow 2nd XI in Division 3 East of the Cheshire Womens Cricket League. Lindow with 200 for 4 off 29.5 overs. Buxton all out for 70 off 28.5 overs.