Busy weekend of league and cup action in the Hope Valley Football League

It was a busy weekend for the Hope Valley Football League.

Another weekend, another round in the Derbyshire County Cup for most of the Premier Division sides.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A Division held firm despite the bad weather and saw 4 league fixtures played. Here is how they all got on.

The Premier Division saw just one league fixture played this weekend. AFC Dronfield have done very well in their respective county cup so far and will have wanted to replicate this form in the league. Bamford made the journey to the border of South Yorkshire to fulfil this fixture, and a very close game was observed from start to finish. Both sides went home with a point as the match finished 2-2. Christy McCorry and Sam Passingham grabbed Bamford’s goals, with James Fenn the only recorded scorer for AFC Dronfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxworth welcomed Central Midlands Alliance Division 1 West outfit Sleetmoor United to Western Lane in the first county cup fixture of the day. Sleetmoor sit in 6th place in their division and provided Buxworth with a fantastic test.

It wasn’t to be for Buggy, as Oliver Hallam, Rowan Kelly and a brace from Morgan Boyle saw Sleetmoor progress to the next round after winning the tie 4-1. Josh Dailey’s consolation goal wasn’t enough to inspire any comeback for Buxworth who will now focus on their league campaign with more vigour.

Last season’s finalists, Chapel Town FC, went into their cup fixture off the back of a result to forget last weekend against Gamesley. This weekend’s fixture was not an easier affair either as they made the journey down the A6 to face off against Central Midlands Alliance Division 1 West side, Rowsley 86.

The game itself reflected the quality that both sides have on offer, as the match finished 2-2 thanks to Lewis Coates and George Rowland’s efforts in normal time. Josh Wood scored a third in extra time to match Rowsley, meaning that a penalty shootout was needed to settle the score. Neither side deserved to lose the tie, but it was Rowsley who possessed the edge from the spot as they won the shootout 5-4 to progress further and knock out last season’s runners-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayfield and Gamesley played an ‘in-house’ county cup fixture this weekend. Both teams possess qualities that other squads would love to have, and the scoreline reflected this. A quick-fire Ollie Wyatt brace took the game beyond Gamesley’s reach as Hayfield won the match 2-1 and put their name into the hat for the next round.

Hayfield will certainly be a team to watch in this tournament, having already professionally dispatched of Central Midlands Alliance side Glapwell. The draw for the next round will be on the minds of everyone involved at the club who will be dreaming of lifting the ultimate prize come may.

Dove Holes will have been relishing a chance to face off against old foes in Pilsley Community FC, however, the chance never materialised. Pilsley were seemingly unable to get a squad together for the game handing Dove with a walkover into the next round. The league send their best wishes to Pilsley Community and hope that they can re-form in the future and continue competing.

The A Division provided those who were looking for league action a chance to skip the cup weekend, with 4 of the 5 scheduled fixtures going ahead. This is a tremendous display of the hard work clubs put in to getting their pitches fit for play no matter the weather! Dove Holes Reserves and Buxworth Reserves will have to reschedule their postponed fixture, but this was completely understandable given the horrendous weather conditions that swept the county this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blazing Rag and Fairfield managed to get their local derby played this weekend, as both of the Buxton based teams entered the game with just a point separating them. This gap would remain the same come full time as the match finished 3-3 following on from a fantastic 6-goal thriller. Adam Leafe, Nathan Rowe and Tyrone Lacey scored the goals for Rag, with Harvey Ennis, Jay Fletcher and Kane Cheese supplying Fairfield with their goals.

Chapel Town Reserves got a vital win at home last weekend against Tideswell United but would need to be at their very best if they wanted to beat high-flyers Calver. With 12 goals in their last 12 games, Calver made it 18 in 3 as they defeated Chapel 6-2 to maintain 2nd place in the A Division. James Tighe grabbed an early lead for Chapel, before Jack Madin levelled the score on the 24th minute. Rob Littlewood put the visitors 2-1 up before half time.

Max Lloyd made it 3-1 to Calver shortly after the second half commenced, but James Tighe struck again to give Chapel a lifeline. Rob Littlewood made it 4-2 just two minutes later and then completed his hat-trick on the 70th minute mark. Jack Madin got his second of the day and put the game beyond Chapel’s reach.

Hayfields first team had a fantastic afternoon progressing through the Derbyshire Cup, and the Reserves had an opportunity to provide the club with a clean sweep. Hathersage welcomed them and denied them of this sweep as they replicated their winning form from last week to win the game 5-1. Ashley Barrett gave Hayfield something to cheer about in the 52nd minute, but the damage was already done at half time which saw the home side enter the break 4-0 up. Hayfield will be looking to bounce back next weekend after two heavy defeats in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tideswell and Youlgrave complete our fixtures for the weekend as both teams started the game at the bottom of the table. Another close game and another 3-3 draw was the final outcome as each side left with a point. Sam May, Harry Brookes and Jack Tomlinson chipped in with Tideswell’s goals which gave them a point that could be vital moving forward throughout the season.

Tideswell will be hopeful of picking up their first win in over a month next weekend when they face Fairfield in the county cup, with Youlgrave hosting Hayfield Reserves as both sides look to enter the next round.