Busy week of games in week five of the Hope Valley Football League

Another action-packed weekend of football took place in the Hope Valley Football league, which saw 8 league fixtures played and 1 Derbyshire Cup fixture involving Premier Division side, Tideswell United.

Tideswell faced up against Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division South Division outfit, A.F.C Normanton, in the opening round of the Derbyshire Divisional Cup North. A.F.C Normanton would be a tough opponent for most clubs in Derbyshire, and Tideswell knew they had a challenge on their hands.

A.F.C Normanton got the better of Tideswell on the day with a 3-0 victory, however Tideswell must hold their heads high as they made a very good account of themselves considering they had a depleted squad and completed a 60-mile round trip to complete the fixture.

The Premier Division saw one fixture abandoned this weekend due to an unfortunate injury to an un-named player.

Pictures here are Hayfield Firsts, who are enjoying life in the Premier Division for the first time.

Dove Holes were 3-2 up against the 19th Hole with 66 minutes on the clock before the referee, Neil Rigby, made the decision to abandon the game.

A 19th Hole player regrettably sustained a broken and dislocated arm, which rightfully took priority over fulfilling the fixture to completion on the day.

Everyone associated with the Hope Valley Football League wishes nothing but a speedy recovery for the player, and would like to thank the 19th Hole, Dove Holes Reserves and referee Neil Rigby for dealing with the distressing incident in an exemplary manner. The fixture will be replayed at a later date.

Chapel Town Firsts were back in action this weekend and welcomed Dronfield FC (Baslow) to Rowton Park. Chapel went into the game undefeated with 2 draws from 2, but most definitely wanted to record their first win of the season.

Their desire was re-paid as they beat Dronfield 3-1 to take all 3 points, with Chapel’s goals coming from Sean Pickford, Lewis Coates, and the ever-present Josh Wood who grabbed his 5th goal in 4 games.

Hayfield Firsts also went into their game unbeaten and would have to overcome Dronfield Woodhouse in order to remain that way. The epitome of the phrase ‘a game of two halves’, the half time break saw the sides unseparated at 1-1, as Joe Armstrong scored his first of the day in the 9th minute, with Dronfield Woodhouse’s Sam Smith levelling it up in the 40th minute.

Seven goals were recorded in the second half, and all of them coming from a ruthless Hayfield. George Howell and Ollie Wyatt grabbed one each, with Joe Armstrong stealing the show again scoring a further 4, totalling an impressive 5 goals in one game. The game finished 8-1 to Hayfield Firsts, who continue their impressive form.

The first game of the A Division saw Calver lock horns with Blazing Rag. Calver have had an impressive start to the season whilst Blazing Rag were still searching for their first win. Calver proved too much on the day, as they won the fixture 4-0. A double brace was on show for Calver! As Tom Grant and Oleh Malakhov both scored twice to push them up the A Division table yet again.

Dove Holes Reserves hosted Buxworth Reserves in their third fixture of the season, and Dove came flying out of the traps taking a 3-0 lead into the half time break.

Doves pressure proved too much for Buxworth, as they succumbed to a 6-1 defeat on the road. Doves goals came from Jack Flint, Jake Keeling, Rhys Bramwell and a Cole Hamilton brace. Buxworth Reserve’s only reply was provided by Josh Dailey.

Chapel Town Reserves were looking to maintain their unbeaten start against Hathersage and would need an away win to secure it.

Hathersage have been impressive so far this season, but Chapel Town Reserves are table toppers for a reason! A 3-1 victory for Chapel secured them top spot for another week, thanks to goals from James Tighe, Owen Berry and Dylan Hunt.

The final fixture saw 5 goals scored between only 2 players as Youlgrave and Hayfield Reserves were both looking for their first wins of the season.

A close fixture was eventually won by Hayfield thanks to a hattrick from James Clancey, securing their first 3 points of the season with a 3-2 win against ‘Pommie’. Youlgrave put up a good fight, with their goals courtesy of a Lewis Smith brace.

Buxworth Firsts remain top of the Premier Division for now, whilst Chapel Town Reserves also remain top of the Premier Division. Hayfield First’s Joe Armstrong has now taken the lead in the Premier League golden boot race thanks to his 5 goal haul this weekend, seeing the marksman sitting on a phenomenal 8 goals in 3 games.

Calver’s Ayr Barker claims another week at the summit of the A Division golden boot race, with an equally impressive 8 goals in 5 games. Next weekend will see only 3 league fixtures played, as all clubs other than The 19th Hole, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield FC (Baslow), Bamford, Buxworth Firsts and Hayfield Firsts will all feature in the prestigious Derbyshire Cup.