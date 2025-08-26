Broadbottom win the Twenty20 Cup in Derbyshire & Cheshire League

Broadbottom win the Twenty20 Cup!

Broadbottom are celebrating after winning the Derbyshire and Cheshire League's T20 Cup this weekend.

In the first semi-final, Dinting posted 127/7 and held off Whaley Bridge, who managed 107/8, to secure a 20-run win.

In the second semi, Broadbottom chased down Old Glossop’s 141/9 with five wickets in hand, despite M Sarwar’s 57 for Old Glossop.

Broadbottom capped off a fantastic day by winning the T20 Final. Chasing 146 set by Dinting (145/6), they got over the line with five wickets to spare, with J Riley anchoring the innings with a crucial 54. Broadbottom lifted the trophy with a 5-wicket triumph.

Division One

Broadbottom 1st XI produced a commanding performance as they posted 263/8, led by a composed unbeaten 64 from D Perrin, despite M Birchenall's impressive 5 for 45. New Mills 1st XI crumbled in reply, dismissed for just 79. Broadbottom ran out comfortable winners by 184 runs.

Dove Holes 1st XI also showcased their batting firepower, piling on 293/8 thanks to a blistering 107 from B Bagshaw off 95 balls, featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes. D Gilbride added 72 with the bat before starring with the ball, taking 5 for 38 to help dismiss Whaley Bridge 1st XI for 169. Dove Holes secured a 124-run victory.

In a low-scoring encounter, High Lane 1st XI were dismissed for 120, with J Adamson wreaking havoc with 5 for 15. Hayfield 1st XI stuttered in reply but eventually chased the target with two wickets to spare, claiming a 2-wicket win.

Dinting 1st XI put in a solid all-round display to defeat Newton 1st XI by 81 runs. After posting 268/8, thanks to half-centuries from K Akram (58) and C Jordaan (52), T Pugh picked up 6 for 35, as Newton fell short at 187 all out.

Hazel Grove 1st XI edged past Old Glossop 1st XI in a nail-biter, chasing down 187 with just one wicket in hand. K Arora’s crucial 60 guided them to a 1-wicket win.

Tintwistle 1st XI made light work of Birch Vale 1st XI’s 147, coasting to a 7-wicket win led by K Davies’ unbeaten 54. R Ramzan top-scored for Birch Vale with 65 in a losing cause.

Division 2

Tintwistle 2nd XI chased down 214 to defeat Buxworth 1st XI by 3 wickets, driven by G Hargreaves' vital 67. J Harris had earlier taken 5 for 29 for Tintwistle.

Charlesworth 1st XI enjoyed a comfortable 6-wicket win over Dove Holes 2nd XI, who managed only 101 all out, thanks largely to S Gilham’s match-winning 6 for 24.

Dinting 2nd XI beat Newton 2nd XI by 7 wickets, chasing 185 with ease after M Coleman’s unbeaten 69. M Yaqoob had earlier impressed for Newton with 84*.

Old Glossop 2nd XI held their nerve to defeat Hazel Grove 2nd XI by 5 wickets, chasing 52 after J Wright’s devastating 6 for 20 dismantled the hosts for 51.

In a thriller, Hollingworth 1st XI claimed a narrow 3-run victory over Chapel 1st XI. Despite J Berry’s 51, Chapel fell just short in a tight finish.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI crushed Broadbottom 2nd XI by 124 runs, powered by T Fletcher’s unbeaten 114 from 141 balls and A Hart’s 53. Broadbottom struggled in reply, bowled out for 106.

Sunday League

North Division

Glossop 3rd XI chased down 130 to beat Mottram 4th XI by 4 wickets, while Newton 3rd XI cruised to a 71-run win over Dinting 3rd XI after bowling them out for 71. Old Glossop 3rd XI held off Stalybridge 3rd XI by 20 runs in a competitive match.

South Division

Dove Holes 3rd XI secured a 5-wicket win over Chapel 3rd XI after restricting them to 124. A measured chase ensured victory with wickets in hand.