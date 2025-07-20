Big turn-out for Buxton Carnival road race

The Start: And They are off!

As is the tradition, Buxton Athletic Club organised the Carnival 4-mile road race on Carnival Day.

The conditions on the day were very testing with very high temperature, around 27-28°C, and not much in the way of breeze to cool the runners. However, the conditions did not deter the 159 runners who finished the race in grand style.

First male runner back was William Tighe, Buxton AC, with a time of 20:34, which is not far off the course record. Hallamshire Harriers’Jed Bartlett (21:23) and Matthew Craig (21:57) where second and third runner to finish. The ladies’ race was won by Kristy Readman representing Macclesfield Harriers & AC in 27:07 with Jess Christie (28:09) and Victoria Goddard (28:19) completing the podium.

The junior lady winner was Scarlett Grice who runs for Buxton AC with a time of 35:54. Charlie Taylor of Mansfield Harriers was first junior male in 23:57 and his time earned him 11th place overall. The Thomas Theyer Memorial Trophy winner was Buxton AC's Jonty Brown who retained the trophy from last year. Nick Peach, Sale Harriers, bettered the MV65 course record by 37 seconds with a time of 27: 39.

Winner of the race: William Tighe, Buxton Athletic Club

The proceeds of the race go to the Thomas Theyer Foundation, a local charity.

The race organisers would like to thank all the runners who entered the race and to all the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event. Buxton Athletic Club would like to thank Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and Nestlé Waters for their kind sponsorship, to thank Buxton Conservative Club for the use of their venue as Race HQ, and to Buxton Raceway for providing the lead car and fuel.

Next year’s race will be held on Saturday 11th of July with a 1:45pm start.

Photographs courtesy of Peter Oates.