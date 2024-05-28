Australian all-rounder helps Buxton to defeat Tutbury
The visitors won the toss and opted for Buxton to bat first, with a view of the midweek rain playing as an advantage for their bowling attack. Buxton’s opening batters made a steady start until they were both dismissed within the space of an over, leaving the home side on 32-2 after the first 10 overs.
This brought the ‘Griffins’ to the crease who both showed solid batting performances, H Griffin (44) & Australian all-rounder C Griffin (36), determined to put pressure back on the away side. Buxton stood at 94-2 just before the halfway stage. The loss of another wicket brought captain M Whitehouse (31) to the crease, who provided some important runs during the middle overs. Tutbury’s bowling attack fought back and collected more wickets in the later overs, however Buxton’s lower order also made healthy contributions and they finished on 183-8 after their 45 overs. A positive total set under the conditions but the game very much still in the balance.
Tutbury’s opening batters set a good platform for their chase as they stood at 37-0 within the first 9 overs, however Buxton regained momentum as wickets began to fall shortly after. Spin bowlers C Griffin and N Allen were brought into the attack and both showed dominant spells as they continued to collect vital wickets. Pressure began to build for the away side as they stood at 81-5 towards halfway the stage.
Tutbury struggled to find their rhythm and form any partnerships after drinks, as more wickets began to fall in quick succession. Buxton’s spin bowlers continued to use the conditions to their advantage, as the latter half of Tutbury’s batting order were cleared up within 30 overs, leaving the away side 80 runs short and Buxton victorious. This was supported by some fine displays of fielding in key moments. Bowling figures included 4-38 for C Griffin, 3-17 for N Allen and 2-6 for F Slater.
In other games, both the 2nds and 3rds games were called off, but the 4ths continued their good run of form by moving to second in the table thanks to a 6 wicket win over Marehay 4th XI who were 102 all out off 33.4 overs, pick of the bowlers for Buxton was Finlay Smith with 3 wickets for 43 runs. In reply Buxton reached the winning runs for the loss of 4 wickets, Faye Smith 38 not out.