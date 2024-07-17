Another defeat for Buxton in rain-affected game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton 1st team travelled to top of the table Ockbrook and Borrowash in hope of a positive result in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. As had been the case in recent weeks, Buxton soon found themselves in a difficult position at 18 for 4, due to some tight opening bowling and poor shot selection.

Overseas player Corey Griffin steadied the ship for a period of time with a well fought 23, but wickets continued to fall. This meant batsmen eight and nine were at the crease with only 22 overs gone in the game. Grit and determination from both Frankie Heathcote and Eddy Donnelly battled their way through the next 20 overs with a 42 run partnership, crawling Buxton up to a total of 105, much to the frustration of the home side.

With somewhat of a total on the board, Buxton held hope of some early wickets to get themselves into the game and thanks to some tight overs between Frankie Heathcote and Fran Slater, Ockbrook found themselves 28 for 2. Buxton continued to bowl well but without much success. Ockbrook reaching Buxton’s total with the loss of 4 wickets in 26.2overs. Frankie Heathcote 1-9, Nick Allen 2-23.

Buxton play Swarkestone at home next Saturday in need of a kick start to save the season.

Pat Cafferky on his way to 1,000 runs for the club

Buxton 2nds were at home to Staveley Welfare 1st team and looking to continue their good form, however the weather intervened again. Buxton were put into bat making 197 for 9 off their 45 overs (Z. Islam 35), but Staveley only managed 13 overs before the rain came.

The 3rd XI drew their away game at Shipley Hall but did manage to get both teams through their overs. Buxton put into bat scoring 245 for 5 off 40 overs, Richard Lewis 50 runs and Pat Cafferky a fine 108 retired (Pat reached his 1,000th run for the club during this game as did Luca Bartlett). Shipley Hall made 184 for 9 off their 40 overs, Sam Longden for Buxton taking 3 wickets for 38 runs.