5 wins out of 5 for Buxton cricket teams

Last weekend was one to celebrate for Buxton Cricket Club with all four Saturday senior teams and the Sunday Women’s 1st team winning.

Buxton 1st XI in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County League, won the toss and chose to bat first on a beautiful day at the park, they were hoping for big runs to defend against top of the table and undefeated Sandiacre Town CC.

Buxton lost a wicket early but built a solid partnership which saw them to 60/1 off 11.The introduction of spin and tight bowling from Sandiacre saw back-to-back wickets fall in the space of 7 overs, with Buxton on 67/3 captain Matt Whitehouse joined young opener Joel Sanchez at the crease, the two put on a partnership of 69 to pull the game back in Buxton's favour, complementing each other's style of patience and aggression and really set the platform for the last 15 overs, Joel fell for a very well made 34 after getting run out which saw Andy Slater come to the crease with not long to go in the innings.

Matt and Andy's typical aggressive style of batting was on full display, the pair adding just shy of a 100 run partnership in no time at all, with Andy being caught for 55 off just 28 balls hitting 4 brutal sixes and really setting the game up for Buxton. Matt continued to be aggressive until he was dismissed for a fantastic 75 to hold the innings together. Buxton made 247/9 off their 45 overs.

Captain Matt Whitehouse leads from the front

2 early wickets saw Buxton start the bowling innings in good fashion, having Sandiacre 31/2, but a brilliant partnership of 113 saw the game slipping from Buxton's hands.

Tight bowling from Ram Goli (1/26), Harry Griffin (2/22) and Corey Griffin (1/38) saw the run rate climb to 10 runs an over in the last 10 overs. Fran Slater getting 2 much needed wickets and man of the moment Andy Slater bowling some crucial tight overs saw Buxton get the much-needed tight win against Sandiacre who ended on 225/6 off 45 overs.

Elsewhere, the 2nd XI continued their strong start to the season in Division 6 North defeating Butterley United by 114 runs. Buxton 247/6 off 45 overs (Alfie Bunting 76 runs) Butterley 133 all out off 44.5 overs (Chris Simcox 5/8 runs off 10 overs). The 3rd XI at home to Swanwick Hall 2nd XI won by 88 runs with 13 year old Angus Allen who opened the batting scoring his first 50 and the team now stand top of the division. The 4th XI won by 9 wickets against Cutthorpe.

Buxton’s Women’s 1st XI welcomed Harwarden Park 1st XI to the Park last Sunday for their first league game of the season. Buxton lost the toss and were put into bat. Georgie Macey & Faye Smith opened up for Buxton getting them off to a fantastic start with a partnership of 85. Faye Smith was the first wicket to fall finishing on 25, However Georgie Macey was the pick of the batters scoring a fantastic 78 runs. Buxton bowled out for 149 off 32.2 overs.

