16 year old stars for Buxton Cricket 1st team

All four Saturday teams recorded wins last weekend again, amongst the highlights were 16 year old Joel Sanchez with 94 not out for the first team and Sophie Tremble 4 wickets for 8 runs for the 4th team.

Buxton 1st team travelled to struggling side Langley Mill at the weekend in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League, fresh off a strong win from the weekend before and ready for another. Having had good success against Langley in recent years, with big totals being the theme of past matches, Buxton looked to once again make runs whilst the September sun shined. But whilst the latter didn’t happen, the mist and damp conditions played second fiddle to a dominating performance from Buxton’s invigorated batting line up.

Joel Sanchez played the innings of his career to date with a red ink 94 not out. Well batted sir! Contributions from Matthew Poole, Corey Griffiths, Andrew Slater and Alfie Bunting were sufficient to put 318 for 6 off 45 overs on the score board (before it blew up, literally).

Buxton were jubilant in the field with rain expected, and a hunger to win that had been lacking most of the season. Langley got off to a fast start, but wickets soon fell with Harry Griffin taking vital wickets early on. From then on it was a game of attrition.

Andrew Slater, Fran Slater and Nick Allen bowled tight and containing spells at a pace to see the game won with relative ease. Langley Mill finishing with 154 for 8 off 45 overs.

Two more games to go and high hope now of two wins and a chance at staying in country wide cricket company.

Buxton 2nd team celebrated promotion in Division 6 North with an 8 wicket win over Ashover Barbarians 2nd team. Ashover won the toss and batted first making 116 all out off 33.3 overs, 3 wickets each for Phil Slater and Zia Al Islam. Buxton 117 for 2 off 19.5 overs, Dowland 38 not out and Islam 37 not out with a 3rd wicket partnership of 66.

The second team also played on Sunday but went down to a 5 wicket defeat to Denby 3rds in a rain affected game. Buxton 126 for 6 off 21 overs. Denby 127 for 5 off 19.5 overs.

Buxton 3rd team won by 4 wickets against Hundall 2nd team and moved to 4th in the table of Division 8 North and closing in on promotion with two games to go. Buxton won the toss and put Hundall into bat scoring 153 all out off 38.2 overs. In reply Buxton made 155 for 6 off 24.4 overs, top scorer D. Blackwell with 69 runs.

Buxton 4th team won again by 7 wickets and with two games left look well set for promotion in Division 10 North. Winning the toss Buxton put visitors Ambergate 3rd team into bat, reducing them to 150 for 9 off their 40 overs, Sophie Tremble with 7 overs, 3 maidens, 4 wickets for 8 runs and Paul Bouchier 3 wickets for 20 runs. Buxton in reply scoring 154 for 3 in 33.3 overs, David Porter 48 not out and Faye Smith 46 not out, both sharing a 67, 4th wicket stand.