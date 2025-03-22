If you were a child of the 80s, this retro photo gallery will almost certainly bring memories flooding back.
Do you recall the horrific sound of fingernails being scraped across a blackboard, the days when the game of conkers was all the rage, or the sense of excitement as the big TV was wheeled into class?
Was a custard-drenched jam roly-poly a school dinner favourite for you, or was there another meal you remember fondly?
Some of these aspects of school life will have you pining for your childhood, while others - like the dreaded climbing ropes or being made to do PE in your pants and vest - will make you glad those days are behind you and your children don’t have to put up with the same.
1. Climbing ropes
Climbing ropes were still very much part of PE lessons for many pupils in the 1980s. Shimmying up a rope was viewed as a vital skill back then, as students grappled with the fear of friction burns or plummeting onto the thin gym mats below. This photo was actually taken back in the 1930s, at Shirecliffe Council School in Sheffield but shows the sort of ropes children were tasked with climbing decades later. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Lift-up wooden desks
Most schools back in the 1980s still had hefty wooden desks with lift up lids so you could store your books inside. Many an injury was caused by the lid crashing down on some poor child's knuckles. Those desks were certainly built to last and some still had ink wells in them. This photo from 1989 shows the desks at Ludgrove School, which Prince William and Prince Harry attended. | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
3. Blackboards and the sound of scraping nails
Before the days of whiteboards or digital screens, blackboards reigned supreme at school. In some teachers' hands, the chalk duster became a useful weapon against inattentive pupils, ready to be hurled at any poor child whose mind was caught wandering. Other teachers preferred to get youngsters' attention by scraping their fingers across the board, creating one of the most painful sounds known to mankind. Pupils, meanwhile, often enjoyed bashing two chalk dusters together, creating an immense dust cloud which could hang in the air for hours. This photo shows a blackboard in the classroom of the former Wadsley Bridge School, in Sheffield, in 1989. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Scratchy 'tracing paper' loo roll
Long before the days of triple quilted loo roll with balm, our bums were less pampered in the 1980s, especially when it came to school toilets. Many pupils from that era remember with dread the thin, scratchy toilet paper they had to use, which was often compared to tracing paper. | National World Photo: National World
