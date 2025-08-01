The best wine pairings for BBQ season that you can enjoy during the heatwave | Canva

Enjoy the heatwave this August with a large glass of wine from the best brands.

When the weather heats up there is only one thing in mind: barbecues and wine. As the temperatures are set to soar next week we've found the best wines from the supermarket.

Whether you're flipping burgers, searing veggie skewers, or slow-cooking ribs, the perfect glass of wine can turn your garden gathering into a real party. These wines are perfect for al fresco drinking.

1. Vina Pomal Rosé Rioja

This elegant Spanish rosé is made for summer. Pale in colour but packed with flavour, it balances fresh red berry notes with a dry, crisp finish. It pairs beautifully with grilled chicken, prawn skewers, or even a lightly charred halloumi salad. A classy option for when you want a BBQ with a touch of finesse.

2. Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé

Delicate, fruity, and very French, this rosé has just enough structure to stand up to grilled salmon, lamb chops, or spiced kebabs. It’s refreshing, sophisticated, and looks lovely on the picnic table.

3. NEW Andrew Peace Masterpeace Cabernet Sauvignon

Bold and juicy, this budget-friendly red from Australia punches well above its price tag. Think rich blackberry fruit with a hint of spice – perfect for BBQ staples like burgers, steaks, or sticky ribs. Pro tip: chill it slightly before serving it makes all the difference on a hot day.

4. Bird In Hand Two In The Bush Shiraz

If your BBQ features smoky sausages or spiced grilled aubergine, this Shiraz is your match. Full-bodied with notes of dark fruit and pepper, it brings a warming depth that complements that irresistible BBQ char.

5. Oyster Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

A zesty Kiwi classic, this Sauvignon Blanc is all about citrus, gooseberry, and green herbs – ideal for cutting through oily marinades or brightening up grilled fish and veggies. It’s like sunshine in a glass (if sunshine had a tangy lime twist).

6. NEW Andrew Peace Masterpeace Pinot Grigio

Light, crisp, and refreshingly uncomplicated, this Pinot Grigio is made for sipping straight from the fridge while flipping corn on the cob. It’s easy going enough to pair with grilled chicken, seafood, or simple pasta salads. BBQ wine without the fuss.

