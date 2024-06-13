Enjoy a self-catered break on Greek Island Kefalonia | First Choice

Whether you’re after an all-inclusive family break or a quiet self-catered getaway for two, we’ve got you covered as we round up the best holiday deals out there for your next adventure.

Treat yourself to all inclusive

Travel firm Tui is offering cut-price breaks for UK sunseekers, with two great offers this week for Cyprus, with flights leaving in early July.

First up is a seven-night all-inclusive break to Paphos, Cyprus - with up to 48% off. Book a seven-night stay at the Atlantica Mare Village Paphos, a modern hotel just a small walk from the beach, featuring two main pools as well as ten bars and restaurants on site, for just £825pp - flights from London Gatwick on July 3 2024.

The Atlantica Mare Village Paphos | Tui

Or check out this seven-night stay in Ayia Napa, with 36% off at the TUI BLUE Atlantica Sungarden Park. The hotel is within striking distance of the sea, while the famous Nissi Beach is just a 25-minute walk where you can paddle in shallow, powder-blue water. Prices from £815pp, with flights departing from Birmingham Airport on July 3 2024.

Turkish delight

If you like a bit of luxury, this deal for Dalaman, Turkey might just be for you. You can save up to 53% on this seven-night all-inclusive stay at the Aes Club Hotel, with glamorous décor (hello, crystal chandeliers) and a winning pool scene.

For those who love the beach, the hotel has a free shuttle bus to the nearby beach, plus the after-dark scene sees belly dancers, acrobats and Turkish folklore performers take to the floor. Prices are from £479 per person, and get your bags packed, as flights for this deal depart from Birmingham on June 20 2024.

Enjoy a break in Turkey at The Aes Club Hotel | First Choice

Take it easy

Or if self-catering is more your vibe, check out this deal for Kefalonia - with up to 49% off a seven-night stay at the Marietta Hotel Apart.

This is a family-run resort with a relaxed atmosphere for those looking to take it easy by the pool. Tucked on a green hillside, the hotel's a 10-minute walk from Skala town's local restaurants and tavernas and a 15-minute walk to the local pebbled beach. Prices start at £415 per person, with flights departing from Bristol on July 7 2024.

Enjoy a self-catered break on Greek Island Kefalonia (Credit: First Choice) | First Choice

Family fun

Another cut-price self-catering break is for Beverly Hills Suites in Los Cristianos, Tenerife. Great for a break with the kids, there’s a kids pool and kids club alongside the main outdoor pool. Enjoy a seven-night break flying from Manchester on June 24 from £357pp.

