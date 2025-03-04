Tassimo launches new coffee machine made with 60% recycled plastic and it’s better than half price | Tassimo/Canva

A coffee machine that's better for the planet and makes delicious coffee too - I like the sound of that.

Make your morning coffee better for the planet with the new Tassimo Finesse Friendly £39.99 (rrp £89.99). We are all more aware of the impact we have on the planet with plastic being one of the materials detrimental to the environment. Tassimo is one of the brands working hard to help the environment and has just launched a new coffee machine that’s made from 60% recycled plastic.

It marks a significant step in the brand's sustainability journey, which supports the Common Grounds Programme . They aim to minimise their footprint and positively impact people, the planet and the future of coffee and tea. The Tassimo Finesse Friendly is also made out of 94% recycled packaging and an A+ energy class rating for efficient, low-impact operation.

You can enjoy a variety of different drinks with the Finesse Friendly machine. I tried the skinny latte from Costa and it was delicious. If you are a fan of Costa like me then this machine wont disappoint. The skinny latte tastes exactly the same as if you were buying it from the Costa shop - and even better than the Costa express stations you find in shops and garages. So save your money and enjoy a Costa coffee everyday in the comfort of your own home.

There is a wide variety of brands that work with the coffee machine including Lor, Kenco, Cadburys, Milka, Bailey's and many more. You are sure to find the perfect coffee pod for you - the Baileys pods are already on my shopping list. All Tassimo pods are recyclable too.

The Tassimo Finesse Friendly is currently on offer for just £39.99 (rrp £89.99). The better than half-price offer is valid until April 21. The Finesse Friendly is available in four colours, classic black, bold red, chic white and smart cream to perfectly suit your kitchen decor.

But if the Tassimo machine isn't for you then the NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto® Genio S Plus Automatic coffee machine is also on offer with 35% off the original price now £64.99 was £99.99.

