Our consumer writer chooses his ideal £15 Morrisons Dine in Valentine's meal deal

The Valentine’s Meal for Two Dine in Deal is incredible value for money

Which starter, main, side, dessert, and drink would you pick from the new Morrisons Dine in for Two range? Gareth Butterfield agonises over the options

I'm sitting here, salivating. And it's all in the name of consumer journalism.

I can't resist the new offer at Morrisons - lining myself up a Valentine's feast to lovingly prepare for my long-suffering wife.

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, and I can't think of anything worse than eating out. We've both concluded that all our local restaurants will be booked up, busy, expensive, and full of canoodling couples. We're a bit beyond all that.

However, the thought of a romantic night in, cuddled up with our two dogs, with a meal on the table, and an Amazon Prime box set ready to binge on really does push our buttons.

But what should we choose? The Morrisons Valentine’s Dine-In page is a sight for sore eyes, and it's making me really hungry.

As long as you have a More Card, you pick from one of a selection of starters, mains, sides, desserts, and drinks; add them to your basket, and then checkout. They're delivered to your door in time for your quiet night at home.

This Camembert Wreath just looks so delicious... | Morrisons

Steak on Valentine's Night is the law, isn't it? | Morrisons

Then I spotted the Cauliflower Cheese. I'm not a huge fan of this dreary concoction, but I know Mrs B is, so I'm having that. We can pretend to have a night off the carbs for once. It'll help us leave room for...

And all because the lady loves... Cauliflower Cheese | Morrisons

Dessert! Now you're talking. There are six desserts to choose from and this might be my toughest challenge yet. The wife loves a sticky toffee pudding, but I'm not keen. And Vegan Tiramisu really doesn't float my boat.

I'm right, aren't it? It just had to be the cheesecake... | Morrisons

And then we need something to wash it down with. There are 14 options here. Sigh.

It's Valentine's Day, so I guess it's got to be wine. As partial as I am to Peroni, a four-pack of lager doesn't quite feel like it'll fit the mood, so I'm being drawn to a fizz.

That said, I'm briefly tempted by the Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, because we both love a decent red wine, but there's just something special about popping a cork.

Prosecco is the obvious choice | Morrisons

So the "Morrisons The Best Prosecco" is going in my basket. Of course, there are plenty of non-alcoholic options, but where's the fun in that?

I actually can't believe how much you get for the money with this Morrisons deal. Those two steaks alone would cost a tenner if bought separately, and the Prosecco is normally £8 per bottle.

Add in the dessert, the side, and the starter and my romantic meal for two should have set me back £30.

It's basically half-price then. And, let's face it, it's probably about a fifth of what we'd spend in a restaurant.

And you can't binge-watch Clarkson's Farm in a restaurant.