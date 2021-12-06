Best Christmas gifts for Dads

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Fear not, this year we’ve scoured the high street and pulled together this gift guide, so you can see all your best gift options for the men in your life in one place - without having to pound the streets and feel stressed.

We’ve included options for all sorts of chaps; be he a foodie, a big music fan, a gamer, a fitness fanatic or a lover of a good day out, there’s bound to be something he’ll really appreciate when he unwraps it on December 25.

We’ve been mindful of budget too, so there’s thoughtful presents across every price bracket among our top picks.

For even more present ideas for your dad, brother, uncle, boyfriend, husband . . . or indeed any man you love this Christmas, take a look at our top picks for unusual gift ideas for men.

For even more inspiration for classic gifts, we’ve also rounded up the best men’s dressing gowns, and for a unique take on a traditional present have a look at this list of the best touchscreen gloves.

FOSSIL Collider Hybrid HR FTW7008 - Brown, Leather Strap FOSSIL Collider Hybrid HR FTW7008 £159.00 Fitness lovers 4/5 This smart watch is great for anyone who like to have the latest tech, but likes the classic look too. It can display email notifications, play music and send calendar alerts - all while looking great. Of course, as a fitness watch this sleek little device will automatically measure his heart rate and track his activity while he’s keeping fit. He can even use it to track his own personal goals – so it will help him if he’s going to go on a fitness kick in January because he’ll know when he’s hit 5K on his daily run. Buy now

TASSIMO by Bosch Happy TAS1007GB Coffee Machine TASSIMO by Bosch Happy TAS1007GB Coffee Machine £29.99 The best drinks 4/5 Like the model name suggests, this machine will make any coffee lover very happy indeed. Working with Tassimo coffee pods, it makes sure that the correct amount of water is used at the ideal temperature, so dad will be able to enjoy a perfect coffee every time. It has a one touch operation so that he can prepare drinks with the press of just one button. The appliance does not take a long time to heat up, so that he can enjoy drinks quickly and prepare a batch for the whole family with ease - if he’s in the mood to share. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

RAZER Kraken X Lite 7.1 Gaming Headset - Black RAZER Kraken X Lite 7.1 Gaming Headset £34.99 Gamers 4.5/5 If your man likes nothing better than to spend his downtime playing games, then this is the gift for him. The best thing about this headset is it is universally compatible so you can enjoy amazing sound on any platform, and it doesn’t matter if he’s a console gamer or a PC fanatic. Not only does this headset make the in-game noise crystal clear, it also minimises background noise, so he can truly be in the zone. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Pure Cotton Novelty Christmas Jumper Pure Cotton Novelty Christmas Jumper £19.50 Joker dads 4/5 Is your dad always telling jokes? Is he always coming out with classic one lines and using word play and puns? If the answer is yes then he will love this fun and playful jumper. Crafted from sustainably sourced pure cotton, this festive jumper is cut to a simple crew neck style with long sleeves and snug ribbed trims. Available in sizes XS to 4XL, and there’s even a matching novelty robin hat too. Buy now

Pure Merino Wool Colourblock Scarf Pure Merino Wool Colourblock Scarf £29.50 Luxury essential 4.5/5 Christmas is the perfect time treat loved ones to updated essentials - and scarves don’t get more luxurious than ones made of pure extra-fine Merino wool. It’s super-soft, lightweight, keeps its shape well and doesn’t itch - and of course it will protect dad against the elements all winter long. The classic colour choices mean this scarf will go well with any outfit, and it’s timeless too, while the colour block style adds a modern touch. Buy now

Brewdog ‘The Best of 2021’ bundle Brewdog ‘The Best of 2021’ bundle £16.50 Beer drinkers 3.5/5 Not only is it almost Christmas, it’s almost the end of the year too. 2021 has been a strange year, that’s for sure, but if a drink of beer is one of the things which has helped your dad to unwind throughout these last 12 months he’ll love this pack of 12 Brewdog beers - which have, coincidentally, all been released this year. Alongside collaborations with Mikkeller, Parma Violets and Tony’s Chocolonely you’ll find some beers we’re particular proud of. From Hazy Guava and Peach varieties to our own take on a Belgian Wit, this mixed bundle is a smorgasbord of beer styles and flavour. Buy now

12 Lonewolf Gins of Christmas 12 Lonewolf Gins of Christmas £31.95 Gin choice 4/5 This is an ideal gift for dads who enjoy a drink or two of gin over the festive season. Available only at BrewDog.com, this festive essential features seven exclusive seasonal flavours - with four new for this Christmas - and five LoneWolf favourites, all of which are bottled in 50ml servings. The best thing about this taster selection is it’s risk free for you - even if dad doesn’t like one or two of the flavours he’s still got plenty of others - and it’s great for him because he gets to try lots of different flavours. Perhaps you could even buy him a full-sized version of his favourite flavour for his birthday or Father’s Day. Another nice and easy present choice for you and lots of smiles from him. Perfect. Buy now

Personalised Family Chef Chopping Board For Him Personalised Family Chef Chopping Board For Him £24.99 Foodies 5/5 If the kitchen is his domain, then he’ll love this personalised chopping board. Choose from a board in classic hardwearing wood or a dark slate, and round shape or rectangle shape. You can personalise the board with any message you wish, so you can make it truly unique - and you can even have a message engraved on to the back too if you wish. Buy now

Personalised Drinks Measure Glass Personalised Drinks Measure Glass £23.75 Novelty gift 4/5 Make dad smile every time he goes to pour himself his favourite tipple with this humorous personalised drinking glass. For the generous of spirit and of measure, the design features three etched lines with the words ‘single measure’, ‘double measure’ and ‘______ measure’ You can choose to personalise with the word ‘dad’ or his name. Buy now

Lenco LS-55 Turntable Record Player Lenco LS-55 Turntable Record Player £129.00 Music fans 4.5/5 Know someone with a collection of vinyl they love, or hoping to build one up? The record player works as a stand-alone record player with integrated stereo speakers, so they can enjoy favourite tracks in high quality sound. Alternatively, he can use the USB port to connect the player to his PC and use it as a USB record player, recording and converting their favourite vinyl to WAV or MP3 format for his modern MP3 player. If he want to connect it to his home stereo too then that’s no problem, with stereo phono outputs on the rear can simply and quickly be connected. Featuring two-speed settings of 33 1/3 and 45 RPM. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Personalised Vinyl Record Storage Case Personalised Vinyl Record Storage Case £59.99 Music storage 4/5 Speaking of vinyl collections, this personalised storage case is the best place for the recipient to keep all of his precious records safe. Holding up to 50 full size LP’s this carry case has more than enough space to hold all his favourite vinyl without being too heavy, with a sturdy carry handle on top. There are numerous colour and fabric options too, which give the record case a luxury feel and mean you really can create something which is exactly how dad will want it. Buy now

The Man Who Died Twice (Signed Edition) The Man Who Died Twice (Signed Edition) £18.99 Book worms 4/5 If your dad likes getting cosy with a good book in ‘his chair’, then you can’t go wrong if you buy him this million copy bestseller which everyone has been raving about this year. And, what’s better than a bestseller The signed version, of course. The story follows Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim, who are up against a ruthless murderer - and trying to find some stolen diamonds. Part of the bestselling Thursday Murder Club series. Buy now

Buyagift Happy Christmas Gift Experience Buyagift Happy Christmas Gift Experience £49.99 Dad’s choice 4.5/5 Do you have a dad who has everything, and therefore you have no idea what to buy him? Your prayers have been answered with this experience voucher. He can choose the experience, and location, that suits him - so you get him a fantastic gift without the stress, and he’ll be happy because he can have what he truly wants. There’s a huge variety of relaxing or exciting options on offer, some for one person and others for two - so mum might be able to benefit too. Perhaps an adrenaline-fuelled day in a high-performance car out on the racetrack? Or one of many dining experiences for foodies. There’s also more unusual options such as ice climbing and zorbing which will appeal to dad’s who want to experience something completely unique. Buy now

Paco Rabanne Invictus Legend Eau de Parfum 100ml Paco Rabanne Invictus Legend Eau de Parfum £45.00 Gorgeous scent 4.5/5 Let dad know how much of a legend you think he is with a bottle of this popular men’s fragrance. It has an intense spicy-woody aroma, and the bottle - which has been designed to look like a trophy - looks as good as the scent smells too. The scent lasts all day too, without being overpowering, so one or two sprays is all dad needs to smell fantastic all day and night long. Buy now

Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 Smart DJ Controller Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 Smart DJ Controller £139.00 wannabe DJs 5/5 This is so cool - and ideal if you know someone keen to learn how to disc jockey. It’s a super early entry-level DJ controller, that’s incredibly portable. Take it anywhere and connect to your smartphone to mix-master tunes. You can also connect to your laptop. The software is extremely intuitive - our 8-year-old figured it out in seconds. Great, great fun. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Wild Feet from Sock Shop Wild Feet from Sock Shop £9.99 dog lovers 4/5 If you’re thinking - socks? for Christmas? Ground-breaking, than yes, fair enough. But for a certain sort of man - i.e. the type that is always short on socks - it’s actually a lovely gift. (I know of what I speak). Wild Feet socks are incredibly soft and comfy - and these dog-themed pairs are ideal if the man you’re buying for adores canines. Buy now