The rugged new version of Jackery’s Explorer 1000 solar generator is now available for just £449.99 in this limited-time deal.

As more of us head off the beaten track and embrace life outdoors, portable power stations are flying off the shelves – and few brands are as trusted as Jackery when it comes to off-grid energy solutions.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is one of its most popular mid-tier models, and right now it’s available at a record low price. Normally £899, Amazon currently has it on offer for just £449.99 – a whopping 50% discount.

Even better, if you're after the full solar generator bundle, you can snap it up with a SolarSaga 100W panel for only £598.99 – again, the best deal we’ve seen to date.

Bundle it with a solar panel for an even bigger bargain | Amazon

Want to go bigger? The 200W version is also reduced, though the discount is slightly smaller at 35%, bringing the bundle to £749.

This newly refreshed model features a sleeker, more compact design with a space-saving fold-down handle.

It packs a 1,070Wh LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) battery that offers 1,500W of output and can be fast-charged in around an hour.

LiFePO4 batteries are a major step up from traditional lithium-ion tech – safer, longer-lasting, and now commonly used in electric vehicles. And the end result is a portable generator that’s tougher, smarter, and built for serious use.

Whether you're charging an e-bike, running a camper van setup, or just need to keep your devices topped up in the wild, the Explorer 1000 V2 can do it all.

Pair it with a solar panel, chase the sunshine, and you've got a reliable power source for days or even weeks off-grid.

