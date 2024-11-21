Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve found early Black Friday TV deals on Amazon for 50 inch and 43 inch smart televisions in time for Christmas

Incredible Amazon Fire TV deals are on offer in early Black Friday sales in time to watch your favourite Christmas movies. They include for a large 50 inch screen or 43 inch Omni smart TV raved about for making watching sport and films “pop”.

Savvy shoppers can get the televisions for half price at Amazon. We’ve got all the details here so you can go straight to the deals before they sell out.

The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV is normally £499 but for Black Friday is now £279.99 - a 44% saving on Amazon here.

If that’s too big, the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV that has Dolby Vision IQ and can be used hands free with Alexa is also now £279.99 here.

The 43-inch Omni deal will save shoppers 49% on the usual price of £549.99 and is a bigger saving.

There’s limited stock for both TVs, Amazon warned, adding that every customer was limited to only buying one of each item. The deal ends on Cyber Monday December 2 at 11.59pm if the online store hasn’t sold out by then.

Both the Amazon Fire 50 inch smart TV and the Amazon Fire 43 inch Omni smart television come with a one year limited warranty and fall under Amazon’s 30 day returns policy for if there are any issues.

The Amazon Fire 43 Inch Omni now on sale for £279.99 has built in sensors to detect the lighting in a room and adapt the brightness of the screen for optimal viewing. It also uses 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) described as making “films, TV programmes and live sport pop in brighter, richer and more lifelike colours”.

While the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch deal on the 4-series uses 4K Ultra HD and HDR 10 that promise to “deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colours compared to 1080p full HD”.

