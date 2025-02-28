As a fashion stylist- this it what I'll be buying on pay-day weekend from M&S, New Look, H&M and River Island | M&S, New Look, River Island

We finally made it to pay day and the sun is shining - which means we can start shopping for a new spring wardrobe.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been filling my spring wish list with must-haves as high street brands fully embrace the new season. It’s been exciting to see fresh spring trends trickling down from the catwalk to the high street.

It's not just Marks and Spencer's that everyone's running to for the latest style on a budget trends - although M&S is still high up on my shopping list. Here’s a list of everything I’ll be treating myself to this pay-day weekend - just don’t tell my husband!

M&S

M&S

The brand was once known for their comfortable bras and the place where everyone's nan would go to shop. However, in the past few years - and after leaning into the quiet luxury aesthetic - M&S has become one of our favourite places to shop.

Cotton Rich Palazzo Trousers £45 - Similar to wide-leg trousers the palazzo style is fitted at the waist and flared towards the bottom. They are really flattering to wear and also come in a Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 style too. I’m also going to be quick before this Textured Whipstitch Knitted Vest Top £29.50 now £17.50 sells out and would be the perfect top to wear with either the trousers or jeans.

New Look

New Spring Fashion | New Look

You have to look really hard through the New Look site to find really good items at low prices. Fortunately I’ve done the hard work for you. This Green Gingham Check Midi Dress £31.99 is ideal for the new spring season and the Tan Faux Leather Top Handle Crossbody Bag £24.99 looks very similar to a well-known high-end brand. Wear with the Tan Unlined Belted Faux Suede Jacket £49.99 on chilly days for the perfect transitional-season outfit.

H&M

New spring fashion | H&M

Now is the time I like to re-fresh my basics and H&M has everything I need. I like to buy a few Fine-knit top £12.99 (grey, black and stripe) and their Fine-knit cardigans £12.99 (grey, black, stripe) as they are easy to style items. This month I’ll also be purchasing the Wide pull-on trousers £12.99 in black because these will be great for the summer too. It’s all about being comfortable whilst looking good.

River Island

New Spring fashion | River Island

I like to shop for jeans and unique items in River Island that can easily be worn with my basics. The new collection has just dropped and I could literally buy everything. This season’s hottest new colour is buttermilk yellow and you will be seeing it everywhere. The Yellow Long Ruffled Sleeve Blouse £45.00 looks chic with the White Belted Wide Leg Trousers £49.00 but I’ll be wearing mine with the Blue High waisted pocket wide leg jeans £52 .

The Pink Check Print Knit Cardigan £42.00 that is giving Chanel vibes and the Blue Denim Long Sleeve Quilted Jacket £56 may have also fallen into my shopping basket. I need to stop before I spend all of my money - but at least I’ll look good.

NationalWorld

