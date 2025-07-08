Amazon's Echo Pop is incredibly cheap at the moment | Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Pop has never been cheaper – and bundle deals with bulbs and plugs make it even smarter.

Amazon's latest Echo Pop speaker has always been a great way to bring music, radio, and podcasts into your home at the same time as unlocking the potential of having an Alexa smart assistant at your beck and call.

And thanks to the latest Prime Day deals that have dropped this morning, it has never been cheaper to buy one.

Because the £44.99 compact WiFi smart speaker is currently just £20.99 - and that's for the newest version, in any of the four colours.

It's one of the biggest savings on Amazon smart tech in the Prime Day sales, and it knocks 53% off the price, so it's a perfect time to invest in your own smart tech setup.

Pair it with a smart bulb or smart plug and you'll be well on your way to a smart home setup - the bundles are a bargain | Amazon

To save even more money, and properly begin a smart home build, Amazon's discounted some interesting bundles, which pair up the Echo Pop with smart tech.

For example, you can add a smart bulb for just £5, thanks to a 60% saving on the bundle. Or you could add a Tapo smart plug for £7 thanks to a 59% saving.

A smart speaker and a smart plug paves the way to all sorts of clever automations. You could ask Alexa to turn on a bedside light, or to power up a cooling fan, or to start charging something you've got plugged in.

Smart plugs also allow you to set schedules, and keep track of your usage.

The smart bulbs, meanwhile, can automate the lighting in any room of your house - and even add colour effects, or pulse with the beat of some music.

This is a limited-time deal and it will only run as long as the Prime Day event, which finishes on Friday. So grab one while you can.

