Students can save big right now with HP’s Chromebook N100 – reduced to just £149.99 in Amazon’s back-to-school clearance

As the nation's students start heading back to schools, sixth-forms, and universities, the timing couldn't be better for a 40% saving on a high-end Chromebook.

The N100 is one of a series of Chromebooks from HP, with a 14" screen, Intel Processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 12-hour battery life.

And the best bit? It's only £149.99 - that's a 40% saving over its usual £249.99 price, and a bargain compared to a full Windows laptop with similar specs.

Chromebooks are perfect for studying on - because their lightweight operating systems make for great battery life | Amazon

The great thing about Chromebooks is their lightweight simplicity. Because they're built around Google’s ChromeOS, they integrate seamlessly with Gmail, Drive, and Docs, their batteries are less stressed, security updates are more frequent, and they're connected to the cloud - so everything is stored safely away.

Every Chromebook purchase gives you 100GB of cloud storage for 12 months, and it's only £1.59 per month after that, and adding apps is as easy as adding them on your Android smartphone.

It's a perfect solution for students, then, or anyone after a straightforward PC solution. You just need to make sure you're connected to an internet source, because functionality is more limited if you're offline.

This is a limited-time deal and Amazon has put a note on the listing to say it's "selling fast", which is no great surprise. So if you feel it's time for a new laptop, this might be the best chance.

