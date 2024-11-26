Black Friday savings of £1,300 off this high-spec 4K laser projector

Awol's short-throw projector range works even in the daylight | Awol Vision

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has found some huge savings on high-end short throw projectors from a popular brand

Projectors are the absolute pinnacle of home cinema decadence. Imagine beaming Coronation Street across a 120" screen, or immersing yourself in a Christmas movie that takes up an entire wall in your sitting room.

While it's perfectly possible to buy a basic projector for less than £100, the true upper echelons of this technology can be substantially more expensive.

Firstly, the best technology for beaming content onto a screen is laser projection. This ramps up the amount of light given off, allows ultra-high definition 4K streaming to be a reality, and the lamps last far longer.

Another relatively new technology is the arrival of short-throw projectors. These sit right in front of the screen, rather than projecting content from across the room, so there's no beam to break and it's far easier to create a huge image.

All the projectors come with 3D technology built in - and two free pairs of glasses | Awol Vision

Other tech to look out for is Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, built-in streaming services, and even 3D capability.

To get all this in one package is going to cost a pretty penny. A decent 4K, 3D, ultra-short throw laser projector could weigh in a long way north of £3,000. But it's Black Friday season, and one of my favourite brands has some amazing deals on for the next week or so.

Awol Vision has a selection of cinematic projectors in its range, normally costing anything from £3,000 to nearly £6,000.

But for the Black Friday sales period, you can pick up the base model LTV-2500 for just £1,699. That's a saving of £1,300 over the usual price of £2,999.

Although it's the base model, it's still capable of projecting out to 150", it has all the latest sound and vision tech, it's 3D capable, streams in 4K, and it even comes with a free Amazon Fire Stick.

Step up to the 3000 Pro and the peak lumens (the overall brightness) leaps up a notch, from 2,500 to 3,000. But so does the price. It costs £3,699 but Awol has added a £1,200 voucher to its Amazon listing, bringing the Black Friday price down to £2,499.

The ultimate in home cinema indulgence is Awol's 3500 Pro, with 3,500 peak lumens, making it one of the brightest triple-laser 4K projectors on the market. It's normally and eye-watering £5,899, but you could use the £1,800 voucher deal on Amazon to bring that price down to £4,099.

Black Friday has always been a great time to cash in on home audio and visual tech, but this offer is something else. Make sure you cash in before they go out of stock.