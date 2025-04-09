Forget chocolate - this Easter, it's all about the Beauty Easter Egg | Next

Get more out of your Easter Egg this year with a Beauty Easter Egg and pamper yourself with luxury treats.

Beauty products are my favourite indulgence, even surpassing chocolate. So this Easter, skip the chocolate and pamper yourself with a Beauty Easter Egg instead. Just like the popular Beauty advent calendars, the Beauty Easter Egg includes a variety of your favourite beauty products at a discounted price.

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Egg 2025 £60 (Worth over £205) | LOOKFANTASTIC

The Lookfantastic beauty Easter egg includes products from seven well-known brands and is the most sought-after beauty egg this Easter.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml Deluxe-Size (worth £43) ​

Medik8 Vitamin C-Tetra Serum 30ml Full-Size (worth £39)

Color Wow Money Mist 150ml Full-Size (worth over £29)​

Rodial Original Lip Oil with Collagen 4ml Full-Size (worth £29)

ICONIC London Luscious Glow Baked Highlighter Full-Size (worth £28)

Anastasia Beverley Hills Lash Sculpt Mascara Full-Size (worth £27) ​

Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter 25ml Deluxe-Size (worth £10) ​

The Luxury Beauty Easter Egg £50 (Worth Over £183) | Next

Next's beauty Easter egg contains the most products featuring eight luxurious beauty products, six of which are full-sized. The contents is worth over £183 but can be yours for just £50.

Ted Baker Floret Polly EDT 30ml, Full Size (worth £20)

Delilah Definitive Mascara 7.5ml, Full Size (worth £27)

ICONIC London Lip Plumping Gloss (Nearly Nude) 5ml, Full Size (worth £22)

Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Bath & Shower Oil 55ml, Full Size (worth £58)

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Hand Cream 50ml, Full Size (worth £28)

Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap 259 ml, Full Size (worth £10)

OPI Glazed N’ Amused Nail Polish, Full Size (worth £15.60)

ESPA Bergamot and Jasmine Body Lotion 40ml, Travel Size OR ESPA Bergamot and Jasmine Body Wash 40ml, Travel Size

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Easter Bath Gift Sets £29.01 (was £29.96) | Perfume's Club

This perfect present for a loved one, the Rituals Beauty Easter Gift Set, includes three of their most sought-after beauty products.

Eau de Parfum spray 15 ml

Foaming shower gel 200 ml

Body cream 100 ml + Hair and body mist 50 ml

