Holiday companies are starting to release their Black Friday deals, with some great holidays available for 2025 - so if you want to book yourself a break for the new year to help you rest and recuperate from the Christmas festivities, now’s the time.

Shake off the January blues with this three-night city break in Prague for £98pp with lastminute.com. You’ll stay in the four-star Hotel Adler which is just a ten-minute stroll from Wenceslas Square and the Old Town. The deal is for breaks on January 13 to 16 flying from London Luton and on a bed and breakfast basis. Get the deal here.

Or get some winter sun with a five-star stay in the Algarve for five nights. This deal for the Grand Muthu Oura View Beach Club is £180pp from January 13 to 18, flying from London Gatwick to Portugal. The deal includes five-star accommodation in a complex right by the sea, close to nightlife and with its own restaurants, pool and gym. Book your break here.

Book this Prague break for £98pp in January 2025 | lastminute.com

TUI is offering up to £300 off per booking on package holiday deals booked from Monday November 25 to Cyber Monday, valid on holidays departing between 1st January 2025 and 31st October 2026.

You can use the Black Friday code on all-inclusive TUI breaks to Turkey, Thailand, Greece, Mexico and more. Use the code BLKFRI to save £100 off a £1,000 spend, £200 on £2,500 and £300 off a £3,500 package holiday. Check out package holidays from TUI here.

Save on a cruise in TUI's Black Friday sale | TUI

Or take to the sea with savings of up to £300 per booking on selected Marella cruises departing between 1st January 2025 and 30th April 2026.

Set sail and explore Caribbean waters such as Barbados, St Lucia and Antigua or bask in all-year sunshine around the Canary Islands. Use code BFSAIL200 to save £200 per booking on short and mid-haul sailings around the Canaries and Mediterranean and use code BFSAIL300 to save £300 per booking on long-haul sailings around the Caribbean. Book your cruise here.