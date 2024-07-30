Pick of school backpacks | Various

It’s never too early to start getting prepped for the new school year - that’s why we’ve rounded up the best school bags and lunchboxes on the market, so you can get ahead and enjoy the rest of the summer.

Kids' Paddington™ Small Backpack | Marks & Spencer

This Kids' Paddington™ Small Backpack from Marks & Spencer (£14) is great for nursery and young primary school children - it’s small enough for little ones to wear but has enough space for a few spare sets of clothes or whatever they need for their day. It’s water resistant and it has a front pocket and two on the side, perfect for a water bottle.

M&S has a great range of character backpacks - there’s Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Disney Princesses and Spiderman, depending on what’s popular in your household - and they each come with a matching lunchbox (£10). They’re great quality and very affordable, so this is a great choice for younger children.

Kids' Ramble Rainbow Planet Earth Backpack by Frugi | John Lewis

Another lovely pick for youngsters is this vibrant Kids' Ramble Rainbow Planet Earth Backpack by Frugi at John Lewis (£30). This bag has reflective print details, side pockets, a zipped front pocket, plus an adjustable chest strap and name badge. It’s suitable for preschool or primary school children, and it’s a great sustainable choice - as with Frugi you know you’re going to get organic textiles, and it supports environmental charities from its profits.

FIORETTO School Bag | Amazon UK

This FIORETTO School Bag on Amazon (£23.99) will work for older children and teens. This lightweight backpack has a large main compartment for your child’s books and lunch, and it fits a 15.6 inch laptop - so it’s great for college kids carrying around their MacBook.

The bag has an anti-theft zippered pocket for valuables, and two side pockets for drinks or umbrellas. You can buy it in black, purple, grey, green and a range of other colours, and one reviewer says its ‘perfect for a high school child’ with plenty of room for all the essentials.

Smiggle Goal Kids Backpack and Lunchbox | Amazon UK

If you’ve got a football fanatic in your house, this Smiggle Goal Kids Backpack (£42.99) and matching Double Decker Lunchbox (£25.99) might be a winner. The backpack includes four zipped compartments, two drink bottle sleeves, a compartment for a 15-inch laptop, and a media pocket with headphone access.

The lunchbox has two insulated compartments, a name label and carry handle and removable strap. And there’s a matching water bottle and pencil case if you want to go all out.

All Gender Timberpack 22-Litre Backpack | Timberland