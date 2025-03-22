The Carpuride W903 Portable Wireless Carplay & Android Auto display | Carpuride

Spring Deal Days are coming – here are 7 tech gadgets I’m hoping to grab if the price drops next week.

We're now excitingly close to Amazon's Spring Deal Days, the first big promotion by the online supershop since Black Friday.

It's a period stretching from March 25 to March 31 when we expect to see thousands of products discounted in a seasonal sales shove, and it's a brilliant time for a bargain.

We know Amazon is likely to discount their own branded tech items, so expect to see deals on Ring, Blink, Eero, Kindle, Fire TV and of course Alexa smart speakers. But the stuff I'll have my beady eye on is a bit less obvious.

Here are a few of the items I'll be clicking on during the Spring Deal Days, in the hope they'll have dropped in price.

1. Dreame X4 Ultra Robot Vacuum

We might as well start with the most expensive item in my list, because it's a flight of fantasy anyway. I won't be able to afford one.

But I tested the Dreame X40 Ultra fairly recently and it was remarkable, I was blown away by its performance, how easy it was to use and some of the neat tech it bundled in. It's one of the most competent vacuum cleaners out there.

It's already discounted quite heavily, from £1,299 to £1,099, so it's unlikely to see a further saving, but if it drops below £1,000 and you can afford it, go for it. Make me jealous.

2. EcoFlow Delta 3 Portable Power Station

I've got an old version of this remarkable bit of kit, and it's amazing how useful it is. From outdoor DIY to camping trips, I use it a lot. And the new version is brilliant. I know that because I've tested one.

The EcoFlow Delta 3 range starts at £799 and discounts aren't uncommon, so keep an eye on this one, because I reckon a bargain may be looming.

3. Anker Prime 250W USB C Charger

This is honestly one of the nicest bits of tech I've tested, and there should be one on every desk.

From the customisable display, to the huge power output, this is such a useful little unit for people who have far too many gadgets to keep topped up.

There's currently a 10% voucher, which is a nice sweetener, but it's still a bit too expensive for my liking. I'd love to see the price drop a little bit more.

4. Garmin Mini 3 Dash Cam

This is simply one of the best dash cams I've tested. Yes, you can buy small "HD" dash cams for about £50, but they're not a patch on this one. And you won't believe how small it actually is.

The price is a sticking point though, it's a lot of money for a dash cam, so if it drops in price, jump on it. Because you'll be thrilled with it.

5. Carpuride W903 Portable Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto display

I've got the model down from this marvellous gadget, and it's so useful in my nine-year-old Mitsubishi.

This might be a long-shot, because it's already got a 11% discount AND a £40 voucher, but if the price drops any more it will be such a bargain. More so than it is already, of course.

6. Kärcher OC 3 Foldable Portable Cleaner

I tested one of these about a feature on quick and easy ways to clean a car, but it's so incredibly useful and versatile.

It folds away so neatly, charges off USB, and can hurl out several litres of water at 21 Bar of pressure.

It makes it ideal for washing boots, dogs, or your bike. There's already a 7% saving on it, so I might be being a bit ambitious here, but I'd love to see it drop in price next week.

7. Garmin Varia bike radar

Since the weather's been a bit nicer, I've been out on my bike a lot and while there's nothing nicer than exploring the country lanes, it can be a bit scary when cars approach and catch you off guard.

That's why I loved testing one of these devices built on to an e-bike I was reviewing a few years ago.

It uses a radar system to let you know if a car's approaching and then relays it onto an app so you know how many cars are following and how fast they're bearing down on you.

I absolutely loved it, and I'd love to put one on my own bike, but they're not cheap. If there's any money at all knocked off this great gadget, I'll take the plunge for sure.