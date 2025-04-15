Amazon has slashed prices on some of its best-selling tech | Amazon

Missed the Spring Big Deals event? Amazon’s slashed prices again – and these popular gadgets are flying out fast.

The latest wave of Amazon tech deals has just landed – and they’re not holding back. Just weeks after the Spring Big Deals event wrapped up, Amazon has knocked serious money off some of its most popular gadgets, including Fire tablets, streaming sticks, smart speakers and Kindles. If you missed out last time, this is your chance to grab a bargain before these limited-time prices disappear.

We’ve picked out the standout offers below – all still in stock at time of writing, but that won’t last for long.

Fire HD 10 tablet drops to £104.99 – perfect Fire tablet deal for streaming, browsing and everyday apps

If you want a solid, all-round tablet without the Apple price tag, this is it. The newest generation Fire HD 10 tablet is now just £104.99 – that’s 30% off the £149.99 RRP. With a vibrant 10.1-inch Full HD screen, octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and up to 13 hours of battery life, it’s ideal for casual streaming, reading, Zoom calls and more. This 2023 release is the latest model – and this is the lowest price we’ve seen since launch.

Fire TV Stick 4K offer slashed to £34.99 – huge 42% saving on Amazon’s newest streamer

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick just got a big price cut. The Fire TV Stick 4K offer (newest generation) is now £34.99 – down from £59.99. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ for that full cinematic experience, and includes the Alexa Voice Remote as standard. If your telly isn’t smart – or even if it is – this plug-in stick is a major upgrade for less than £35.

Kindle Paperwhite sale: latest model now £129.99 with new 7” glare-free display

The Kindle Paperwhite sale has brought Amazon’s flagship e-reader down to £129.99 – that’s £30 off the regular price of £159.99. It’s the fastest Kindle ever, with a sleek, glare-free 7-inch screen and up to 10 weeks of battery life. With 16GB of storage, it’ll hold thousands of books, and it’s a great grab if you’re planning to read more on holiday or commute. This version includes lock screen ads, but an ad-free upgrade is available too.

Echo Pop speaker cut to £29.99 – Amazon’s compact Alexa gadget for music and smart control

One of the newest Echo devices has just had a third chopped off its price. The Echo Pop speaker is now just £29.99 – down from £44.99 – and it’s a brilliant little gadget for music, smart home control or setting up voice routines. Compact but surprisingly powerful, it works with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. It comes in a range of colours – the charcoal version is currently on offer.

Amazon’s own-brand devices have become a go-to for UK households – whether it’s for streaming, reading, smart home control or just staying connected. The build quality is high, the software keeps improving, and everything is built to work seamlessly together. While the RRP can creep up on newer releases, these regular waves of Amazon device discounts mean it’s always worth holding out for a deal like this. Just don’t wait too long – these limited-time offers won’t hang around.