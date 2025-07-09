This ice-blasting air cooler has just plunged in price for Prime Day

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 9th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST
The air cooler uses a tank of cold water, and a pair of ice blocks to send out a super-cool blast of airplaceholder image
The air cooler uses a tank of cold water, and a pair of ice blocks to send out a super-cool blast of air

If you're struggling in the heat, Amazon's knocked more than £25 off this clever Midea air cooler, which chills the air with water and ice.

Amazon's long-awaited summer Prime Day event has coincided with a heatwave. And, strangely enough, there aren't all that many bargains to be had on cooling tech.

But we did spot this very powerful air cooler, which uses evaporative cooling to blast a refreshing breeze around an indoor space.

Unlike a conventional air conditioner, which uses a built-in refrigeration system, this means the unit is quieter, smaller, lighter, and much cheaper.

The standard five-litre version of this Midea air cooler is normally £109.99, but the 23% discount applied throughout Prime Day, until the end of Friday, means it's down to £84.99.

It has a quiet mode and a sleep timer, which is perfect for a comfortable bedtimeplaceholder image
It has a quiet mode and a sleep timer, which is perfect for a comfortable bedtime

There is a seven-litre version which is also discounted, and that's £103.90, and a smaller detachable version, which is down to £59.99 - but the five-litre air cooler is powerful enough for rooms up to 70 square metres - so more than enough for most bedrooms and living rooms.

To use it, you just need to add cold water to the tank, freeze the two ice packs if you wish, and enjoy the cold blast.

As well as drawing in cold air from the water and ice, it can also purify the air in the room, filtering out dust and fine particles. This will help hay fever sufferers, and it can reduce humidity.

The unit comes with a remote control, and an LED display lets you alter settings such as speeds and modes and the built-in timer.

Obviously, you can just use a cheap pedestal fan to move air around your room if you wish, and it'll do a fine job. But this is an option if you want a seriously effective cooler and you're not quite ready to shell out on air conditioning.

placeholder image
Amazon

