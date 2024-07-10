World's First Not-for-Profit Toilet Roll - Bamboo Bobbi at Bakewell Country Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last month the sustainable toilet paper brand Bamboo Bobbi donated an amazing 18,000 eco-toilet rolls to UK foodbanks.

Not-for-profit brand Bamboo Bobbi donates 100% of its profits to foodbanks across the UK.The Bamboo Bobbi team are run entirely by volunteers and has no directors' salaries, customer service, office, or warehousing costs. Therefore, everything they make goes to donating eco toilet rolls directly to foodbanks.

Driven by the pressing issue of poverty in the UK, Bamboo Bobbi is a passion project from The Intelligent Group, a Sheffield-based business. The Intelligent team generously volunteers their time, managing everything from warehousing to marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of people in the UK rely on food banks, but necessities like toilet paper are often out of reach for struggling families, not-for-profit, Bamboo Bobbi helps address this problem.

Bamboo Bobbi toilet roll

“We’re incredibly grateful to benefit from this project,” said Chris Hardy, manager of Sheffield S6 Foodbank. “Big thanks to Andrew Cameron and everyone at Bamboo Bobbi and The Intelligent Group.”

Bamboo Bobbi offers complete transparency. They have no paid staff, directors, or office/warehousing expenses. All their income goes directly towards buying and donating toilet paper. Bamboo Bobbi is set up to be totally accountable, and they regularly share clear breakdowns of finances and the amount of toilet paper they have donated.

Bamboo Bobbi is committed to an online “buy one, give one” model. With every roll purchased online, they donate an eco-friendly roll to a UK food bank, doubling the positive impact – on the environment and in communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, their Bamboo toilet paper is soft, and strong and lasts for ages, it's probably one of the nicest toilet paper you'll ever use!