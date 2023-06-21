The best 50 restaurants in the world have been revealed with three UK restaurants making the list. Considered the Oscars of global fine dining, the awards , announced on Tuesday (June 20) in Valencia, give recognition to 50 restaurants from 24 territories on five continents, with 12 new restaurants entering the list.

One of the newcomers to the list, taking the 23rd spot is the London-based restaurant Kol. The restaurant, which has one Michelin star, is an establishment that chef Santiago Lastra has recreated using British ingredients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, London-based restaurant Ikoyi was ranked at 35. The eatery won the American Express One To Watch Award at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2021, the restaurant operates out of a hidden corner of London’s St James neighbourhood and uses herbs, spices and techniques that are scoured from across the world, with tropes from Africa, Asia and Europe.

The third London restaurant that made it to the list and took the 38th spot is The Clove Club , which is set within the historic Shoreditch Town Hall. The restaurant, which is an interpretation of ‘modern British’ is said to be “refreshing and full of surprises”, with fresh produce from all over the UK reinvented to create the menu.

Most Popular

Taking the crown for first place is Central, a fine dining restaurant in Lima, and the first South American restaurant to earn the “World’s Best”. Led by Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, the restaurant has been delivering fine dining featuring Peruvian ingredients \sand techniques for 15 years. Peru has a total of five restaurants that also made the list.

Meanwhile, the host country Spain also performed well in this year’s awards with six entries, including the world’s no 2 restaurant, Disfrutar in Barcelona. Spain also scooped up No 3 and No 4 with Diverxo in Madrid and Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo in the Basque region.

Advertisement

Italy and France also performed well in Europe, with five restaurants in Italy and four in France placing in the top 50. In Asia, the city to watch is Bangkok, where two restaurants appeared on the list for the first time, both cracking into the top 20: Le Du at No 15 and Gaggan Anand at No 17.

The world’s 50 best restaurants 2023 - full list

Central - Lima, Peru Disfrutar - Barcelona, Spain Diverxo - Madrid Spain Asador Etxebarri - Atxondo, Spain Alchemist - Copenhagen, Denmark Maido - Lima, Peru Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera, Italy Atomix - New York City Quintonil - Mexico City, Mexico Table by Bruno Verjus - Paris, France Tresind Studio - Dubai, UAE A Casa do Porco - São Paulo, Brazil Pujol - Mexico City, Mexico Odette - Singapore Le Du - Bangkok, Thailand Reale - Castel di Sangro, Italy Gaggan Anand - Bangkok, Thailand Steirereck - Vienna, Austria Don Julio - Buenos Aires, Argentina Quique Dacosta - Denia, Spain Den - Tokyo, Japan Elkano - Getaria, Spain Kol - London, England Septime - Paris, France Belcanto - Lisbon, Portugal Schloss Schauenstein - Furstenau, Switzerland Florilege - Tokyo, Japan Kjolle - Lima, Peru Barago - Santiago, Chile Frantzen - Stockholm, Sweden Mugaritz - San Sebastian, Spain Hisa Franko - Kobarid, Slovenia El Chato - Bogotá, Colombia Uliassi - Senigallia, Italy Ikoyi - London, England Plenitude - Paris, France Sezanne - Tokyo, Japan The Clove Club - London, England The Jane - Antwerp, Belgium Restaurant Tim Taue - Berlin, Germany Le Calandre - Rubano, Italy Piazza Duomo - Alba, Italy Leo - Bogota, Columbia Le Bernardin - New York City Nobelhart & Schmutzig - Berlin, Germany Orfali Bros - Dubai, UAE Mayta - Lima, Peru La Grenouillère - La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France Rosetta - Mexico City The Chairman - Hong Kong