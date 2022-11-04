ASDA has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2022 featuring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. The supermarket recruited the much-loved character from the 2003 festive classic as a member of seasonal staff.

For those wondering if the make-up artists did a job on Will Ferell, the 90-minute advert uses original footage from the festive flick to place the beloved Buddy in ASDA in the run-up to Christmas day.

The ASDA advert also pays homage to the Christmas film’s most iconic moments including Buddy’s child-like eating habits and the chaotic street crossing scene - this time done with a row of trolleys instead of a New York cab.

The advert which is cleverly titled ‘Have your Elf a Merry Christmas’ opens up with Buddy approaching the bustling ASDA store for his first shift. He runs into a row of trolleys and shouts “Sorry!”

The ASDA colleagues admire Buddy’s outfit, although he maintains ‘it’s not a costume’. Buddy - who is shown round the store by fellow colleague Simran - looks in awe at the mince pies which are dusted with sprinkling sugar, mimicking falling snow.

An out-of-place Buddy who keeps going missing is spotted trying to befriend the delivery drivers. Moments later, he sings loudly over the store’s Tannoy system.

Much like the festive classic, when the store closes, Buddy’s night begins and he gets stuck in decorating the store with all things Christmas. The store colleague’s are over-the-moon with his work and he gets the job.

A happy elf then runs out the store and crashes into the same row of trolleys he did at the start. A bemused colleague smiles and the advert ends.

Sam Dickson, acting chief customer officer at Asda, said: "Like Buddy, we absolutely love Christmas – so we’re thrilled to welcome him to our team. We know this has been a tough year for so many people, which is why we want to create some little moments of joy for families this year with our Christmas campaign, and more importantly, our amazing products.”