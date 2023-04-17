Wicked has released two first look teaser images of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The teasers see Ariana and Cynthia in character as Glinda and Elphaba respectively for the first time since the movie was announced last year.

Ariana, 29, is seen in her image wearing a pink gown while making her way up a long staircase. Cynthia, 36, also posed for a teaser picture of herself as Elphaba with her hat and broom.

The film’s director Jon M. Chu posted both of the images on Instagram with the caption: “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.”

Cythia replied in the comments section: “It’s been wonderful making magic with you.”

The director also praised the actresses and their performances in the upcoming movie in a post on Twitter . He said: “I’ve already been changed for good by these two women… #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz.

“They will lift your spirits, break your heart and leave you speechless with their voices. So excited to introduce you into our world… SO much more to come…”

Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s best selling novel and the hit Broadway musical adaptation of the same name, which debuted in 2003 starring Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba. The plot follows the life of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, from The Wizard of Oz.

The movie adaptation will tell the story of how Elphaba met Glinda the Good Witch and how the pair face friendship struggles due to their opposing personalities and ultimately, Elphaba’s fall from grace.

The release of the first look images comes as a movie set for Wicked was spotted in a quiet UK village . The magical movie set, dubbed ‘Munchkinland’, was spotted in Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire last week.

