Although Brooklyn Beckham may only be 24, the son of David and Victoria Beckham has a number of career avenues under his belt already. With his parents being known for their high-profile careers in the creative industries, it seems their eldest son has taken inspiration for his own career.

Brooklyn’s parents found their fame through the success of their careers. David put his name on the map as a former football player for England and most famously Manchester United; meanwhile, Victoria made her name by being part of the pop girl group the Spice Girls and has since gone on to become a fashion designer.

The power couple – dubbed Posh and Becks – rose to fame in the 1990s and have since had four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Brooklyn, being the eldest, seems to have been inspired by the range of careers his parents have become known for by tapping into a few different routes himself.

Brooklyn Beckham jobs

Despite several successes in a range of industries, the husband of Nicola Peltz appears to have struggled when it comes to finding his niche. Here’s a list of careers the celebrity offspring has tried and tested so far.

Barista

Brooklyn’s first venture into the world of work was as a humble barista in a West London coffee shop. Although born into extreme privilege and wealth – the Beckham family was reported to be worth an estimated £360 million back in 2020 – Brooklyn could be found serving lattes every Saturday.

Brooklyn was reportedly on a salary of £2.68 per hour. The celebrity offspring worked at the coffee shop in 2015, so he was 16 at the time.

Footballer

Following in the footsteps of dad David, Brooklyn dabbled in the world of football himself. He wasn’t the first offspring of a famous footballer to do so – Jamie Redknapp followed dad Harry Redknapp into the sporting world.

However, it appears that football wasn’t meant to be for the son of a former England football player. Brooklyn’s brief time playing for Arsenal’s youth team came to an abrupt end when he failed to secure a scholarship.

Model

Taking yet more inspiration from his model parents, Brooklyn signed up to a modelling agency and has an agency deal with Hollywood company CAA. Brooklyn has replicated the success of his stylish parents in this field, having starred in editorials and covers of the likes of Vogue China, Interview and the New York Times Style Magazine. He even secured a £1million deal with high street brand Superdry.

Actor

As if modelling wasn’t enough, 2015 was clearly a peak year for Brooklyn’s career as he side-stepped into acting by appearing in a music video. British boy band The Vamps – made up of James McVey, Bradley Simpsom, Conor Ball and Tristain Evans – teamed up with Brooklyn by giving him the main part in their music video for their song, Wake Up.

Photography student

It makes sense that the budding photographer used to study photography at a prestigious arts school in New York. Brooklyn attended Parsons School of Design in 2017, moving across the pond to follow in the footsteps of alumni such as Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs.

Although the degree was supposed to last four years, he reportedly failed the first year of his course. As a result, Brooklyn quit the world-renowned school of design.

Professional photographer

While Brooklyn’s time as a photography student came to an abrupt end, he persisted in the field of photography as a professional. From publishing his first photography book ‘What I see’ in June 2017 to an internship for famous photographer Rankin – Brooklyn didn’t let his student experience get him down.

Chef