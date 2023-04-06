Wetherspoons customers have been left ‘baffled’ after a sudden price hike has seen some menu items increase by up to £3. Pub-goers have said they were left confused after visiting the budget eatery when they were greeted by new, inflated prices.

The new menu sees soup costing £4.03 a portion, nachos for £5.54 and a panini and a drink for £5.27. The three small plates deal, which includes pizzas, chips and sides has also risen to £14.24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a TikTok video which has now gone viral, one Wetherspoons customer @brodie_bites_ said questioned if she was feeling the effects of the ‘cheap pints’ because she was so confused by the ‘bizarre’ prices.

She said: “Can someone please explain what on Earth has happened to Wetherspoons prices?

Most Popular

"We went to Spoons on the way home from Glasgow the other night just to grab something to eat because we had been drinking and realised we hadn’t actually eaten yet.

"The point of this video is because for the first time in ages we’ve been to Spoons and normally it’s like £1.29 for coleslaw, £10.59 for a burger and a drink - what the hell is this?

Advertisement

"£4.03 for soup, £5.54 for nachos - like what? £5.27 for a panini and a drink - what is actually going on?

Advertisement

"It continues throughout the whole menu, such bizarre pricing and even the side dishes, it’s 81p for a side of chilli and £4.03 for chips, like I just don’t understand it."

Other Wetherspoons-goers commented on the video to say they had also experienced the increased prices.

Advertisement

One person said: “81p is such a random amount.” Another added: “Almost £15 for three sharing plates, I’m sure they were £10 last year,” and a third said, “They are really random prices for sides.”

One person took to TikTok to share her confusion about the new menu prices

Advertisement