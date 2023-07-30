News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Watch: Essex mum left red-faced and bruised after firefighters forced to cut her out of baby swing

Four firefighters were tasked with cutting a mum out of a child’s swing on Saturday

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read

Firefighters have come to the rescue of a mum who found herself stuck in a baby swing for hours. Emergency services were forced to cut the distressed woman out of the child’s swing but the experience wasn’t painless.

Leala Vanbest, 22, slipped into the swing while hanging out with her daughter and some friends in her local park in Southend Essex on Saturday (July 29).

But after a 10-minute swing she decided to hop out and found she couldn’t.

Laughing Leala tried to wriggle free, and friends and strangers attempted to heave her out, but she was well and truly wedged. The fire brigade was called and four firefighters arrived within ten minutes - with sirens blaring and lights blazing - at around 7.45pm.

Most Popular

    Hilarious footage shows three firemen taking the swing apart after failing to pull her out.

    Leala, who works in customer services, from Southend, Essex, said: “I was stuck there for about an hour - it was very, very funny.

    “Everyone was looking and laughing, and then when the fire engine arrived people started opening their doors to look too - I just couldn’t stop laughing.

    Firefighters have come to the rescue of a mum who found herself stuck in a baby swing for hoursFirefighters have come to the rescue of a mum who found herself stuck in a baby swing for hours
    Firefighters have come to the rescue of a mum who found herself stuck in a baby swing for hours

    “The firemen just kept cracking jokes too.

    “I don’t know why I even got in the swing, I just walked over to it, and I wasn’t really thinking. It really hurt when everyone was trying to pull me out, and I have some bad bruises on my hips now.”

    The fire crew first detached the swing from its chains, then took off the base, and finally turned the bars so Leala could get her hips through the diagonal gap.

    “It was good to be free again, but there were loads of kids with only one swing left,” said Leala.

    Related topics:Emergency servicesEssexFire service