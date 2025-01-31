More people want to go on walks this year | Shutterstock

Do you want to do more of the things which make you happy this year?

Try his tool to help you do one new thing each week in 2025 – from trying a new sport to writing poetry.

The digital spin the wheel game gives you an outcome of a small act in numerous categories, including health, social life and personal finances.

Sync it up with your phone calendar and a reminder to complete your task will ensure nothing is forgotten.

New activities include donating blood, trying pottery and meal planning.

The motivating tool comes after a poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 50 actions and experiences they want to encounter more often this year, with receiving good news top of the list (48 per cent).

Others want to make time for exercise (29 per cent), hobbies (27 per cent) and being creative (17 per cent).

Ash Schofield, CEO of giffgaff, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s clear people want to see and do more this year, and actively make time for themselves and those close to them.

“Whether it’s 10 minutes a day dedicated to a hobby, or spontaneous calls with friends or family – these little acts can make a big difference.

“Social lives seem to play a big part of the top 50 list, including dates with partners, friends and relatives and unexpected texts from loved ones.”

Over a quarter of people want to make time for more exercise in 2025 | Shutterstock

It’s the year of ‘me’, with people hoping to commit time to themselves

The research also found many want to be on the receiving end of hugs from loved ones (29 per cent), meaningful conversations (17 per cent) and thoughtful, unexpected text messages (16 per cent).

When it comes to finances, 29 per cent are keen for opportunities to make more savings on shopping and bills, while 16 per cent would like to see more generosity from businesses like discounts and freebies.

And the aim of doing more of these things is simply to feel good (62 per cent) and improve their mood (56 per cent).

To make time to tick stuff off, 32 per cent plan to set small goals and targets while 31 per cent aim to book stuff in-advance, such as catch ups with friends and family.

People would prefer to do more of the things they want to do (37 per cent) this year, than those they need to do (18 per cent).

Despite hoping to put aside an hour and 45 minutes a week to focus on such activities and goals, 43 per cent cite a lack of time as the top barrier.

Decreased motivation (36 per cent), being stuck in a rut of a routine (34 per cent) and a lack of confidence (26 per cent) were also hurdles.

Of those polled, via OnePoll, 46 per cent have goals for 2025 – an average of four each – typically in the areas of physical health (62 per cent), personal finance (55 per cent) and family (44 per cent).

Similarly, 86 per cent think it’s important to make time for the things which have a positive impact on their wellbeing.

In terms of acts of kindness from others, being made a cup of tea leaves 38 per cent in a good mood for mere minutes, but an unexpected gift or flowers results in days of positivity (31 per cent).

And 85 per cent admitted that if someone has done something for them, they’re more likely to do the same in return.

Ash Schofield, for giffgaff, which is offering its customers the freedom to flex the cost of their data allowance each month to suit budget, added: “The research suggests it’s the year for ‘me’, with people hoping to commit time to themselves, be it for relaxing or ticking things off their bucket list.

“Personal finance is high on the agenda, with almost a third wishing for no surprise bills this year - this is something we hope to help people avoid, with no-mid contract price rises.

“It’s great to see almost a fifth (19 per cent) will use their phone in a positive way to help them do that, by setting reminders to achieve their goals.”

Receiving good news topped the list of ‘things people want more of this year’ | Shutterstock

Top 50 things people want more of this year:

Good news Walks Travel Time in nature Time to read No surprise bills Weather nice enough to hang a wash out on the line Opportunities to make savings on shopping/bills Hugs from loved ones Time for exercise Spontaneous day trips Time for my hobbies Dining out Uninterrupted time to relax Ticking off decorating/DIY jobs in my home Time with my children Dates with partner/potential partner New TV series to binge Dates with friend Road trips Trips to the cinema Cook meals from scratch Favourite supermarket items on offer To feel more connected to others Film nights at home More live music Buying new clothes for myself Time to be creative Surprise gifts (e.g. no occasion) Deep/meaningful conversations Unexpected generosity from businesses e.g. discounts, freebies Lie-ins Thoughtful/unexpected texts/messages Days off work with no plans Spontaneous shopping/treats for myself Hitting fitness personal bests (e.g. running, weightlifting) A family day free of plans Time for baking Unexpected visits from friends/family Traffic lights turning green as I approach them Unexpected meals cooked for me Buying fresh flowers for no occasion Public transport running on time Time to study / learn a new skill Time with my grandchildren Excuses to get dressed up Compliments from a stranger Praise at work Others picking up some of my household chores To thank others more