While dog toys can provide some harmless fun for a pet, a vet is warning it’s important to keep a close eye on your furry friends while they’re playing. If a dog manages to swallow a toy, it can put their life in danger and lead to some hefty vet bills.

Vet Dr Sheldon Steinmetz has issued the warning after a five month old puppy ate an entire dog toy, which left him in a grave condition. Red Labrador Rango was left in a critical condition after eating a rope toy and as a result underwent surgery to have 70% of his small intestine removed.

Dr Steinmetz told The Mirror: “Rango had tragically been the victim of an unattended rope toy which he, as a young pup, decided to eat. This is one of the most devastating things that a dog can swallow; once the strand of rope gets into the small intestine it is almost impossible for it to pass naturally.

“I would say that he had a 15% chance of survival due to how sick he was and the damage that had been done.”

Katie McCaul , expert nutritionist at Tuggs, is urging pet owners to provide their dogs with safe toys. She said: Dogs have a natural instinct to chew, and it’s not uncommon for them to chew or even swallow toys that catch their attention. If you notice any concerning symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian immediately."

