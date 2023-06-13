Most parents struggle with the challenge of picking their child’s name before their newborn arrives. Prince William and Kate Middleton had the added pressure of choosing the name for the future king when the Princess of Wales was pregnant for the first time.

Almost 10 years ago, the royal couple reportedly used an unconventional solution to their dilemma, with the help of their pet dog at the time, Lupo. According to The Times , William and Kate reportedly wrote all the possible names on scraps of paper and put them on the floor of their home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then let the English cocker spaniel in to see which piece of paper he went over to - and he picked George. Prince William and Kate welcomed Lupo into their home in 2012. He appeared in many of the family’s official photos before he passed away.

kate middleton brown dress

Most Popular