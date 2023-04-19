The UK could be hit by snow showers and plunging temperatures just days after a ‘mini heatwave’ arrived in some parts of the nation. This also comes after the UK enjoyed a hot Easter, with some parts of the country warmer than Barcelona.

The news of potential snowfall comes after a temperature of 20.1C was recorded at Kilnochewe, in the Scottish Highlands yesterday (April 18), making it the highest recorded temperature in the UK since November 2022.

There is still a chance for people to bask in the sunshine before snow is supposedly arriving, with the Met Office predicting ‘wintry showers’ will arrive at the end of April and the beginning of May.

The long range weather forecast from the Met Office says: “Unsettled conditions likely on Sunday (April 23), with showers or longer spells of rain for most areas. Some sunny spells away from more persistent areas of rain. Windy conditions expected further north.

“Into the start of the week, a north/north-easterly flow is likely across northern areas, leading to temperatures widely below average and the risk of a wintry shower. Further south, there is more uncertainty with a chance of more organised rain at times but a mixture of sunny spells and showers for most.

