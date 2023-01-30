The Trade Union Congress (TUC) is gearing up to lead the biggest day of strike action in the UK for a decade. An estimated 500,000 workers will go on strike from four different unions.

The day was organised last month following a meeting of union leaders. It comes as a protest to the anti-strike bill which is being voted through parliament.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) are amongst the unions striking on February 1. Other unions taking action are the University and College Union (UCU) and the National Education Union (NEU) will also take action.

Dozens of rallies organised by the TUC are also set to take place across the country. A full rundown of when and where these will take place is available on the TUC website .

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty – but the government is attacking it in broad daylight. These draconian new curbs will tilt the balance of power even more in favour of bad bosses and make it harder for people to win better pay and conditions.

“Nobody should lose their job if they take lawful action to win a better deal. But ministers have gone from clapping our key workers to threatening them with the sack. Unions will fight these plans every step of the way – including through parliament and through the courts. On February 1 will we hold events across the country against this spiteful new bill – which is unworkable and almost certainly illegal.

“We will call on the general public to show support for workers taking action to defend their pay and conditions, to defend our public services and to protect the fundamental right to strike.