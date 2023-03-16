ITV has confirmed filming is underway for the second series of popular show Trigger point. The show has been a massive success for ITV, and was the channel’s best performing drama of 2022.

Now, fans of the show can start to get excited as the latest news means new episodes of the ITV1 and ITVX drama are one step closer to airing. Featuring Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, the actress plays the lead role as a police bomb disposal officer.

The first series of Trigger Point, which focused on the Expo officers in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, averaged 9.5m viewers per episode.

Alongside McClure, the second series features returning cast members Nabil Elouahabi as Hass, Eric Shango as Danny, Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood, Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves, Kris Hitchen as John and Kevin Eldon as Jeff.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted to have commissioned a second series of Trigger Point and to be working again with Vicky McClure and the HTM Television production team. It’s the most compelling of dramas and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for series two.”

Ahead of filming for season two, Vicky McClure said: “After such a great response to the first series of Trigger Point, we are so pleased to be back! The scripts are filled to the brim with twists, turns, those explosive moments and along with our returning cast and brilliant new cast members it’s set to be an exciting shoot!”

