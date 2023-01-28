When it comes to naming a newborn, most parents choose a name they like the sound of, perhaps inspired by significant figures in their lives, or even favourite celebrities. Others however, believe luck should also play a part. A new study has shown that lucky baby names are growing increasingly popular, but what kind of names are deemed lucky?

According to a recent study by Online Casinos.co.uk who partnered up with psychic expert Inbaal Honigman , Rafael is the most desired baby name associated with luck, with a whopping 3,160,411 people bearing this name worldwide. Rafael has biblical connotations, being the name of the angel of healing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rafael is also holding the top spot for baby boy names and overall popularity, making it the highest ranked in this study with famous figures bearing this name including tennis champion Rafael Nadal. Inbaal said: “It’s a wonderful name to pick for a life of healthy living, healthy relationships and healthy decision-making. The feminine version is Rafaella.”

Victoria is placed first among the most popular lucky baby names for girls, with 2,626,923 people claiming this name worldwide. Meaning ‘victory’ in English and descending from a Goddess of Roman mythology, various famous figures have embodied this name’s meaning such as Queen Victoria and former member of Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham.

Most Popular

Inbaal said: “Victoria is not subtle about its blessings. Sharing a name with the Roman Goddess of Victory, Victoria draws luck in the field of winning.” Victoria also holds the top spot for girls, with a worldwide popularity ranking of 206.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi is the second most popular lucky name for girls, with 2,570,558 people named after the Hindu goddess. Inbaal said: “Lakshmi is a Goddess of abundance and good fortune. As Goddess of luck, sharing her name will inevitably bring luck. The name can be used both for baby boys and baby girls."

Top 5 lucky baby names for boys

Rafael - 3,160,411 (approximate number of people with name) Felix - 2,386,269 Said - 1,608,369 Ganesh - 1,460,031 Ayman - 849,379

Top 5 lucky baby names for girls

Victoria - 2,626,923 Lakshmi - 2,570,558 Beatrice - 1,687,443 Sadia - 1,240,327 Iris - 783,027

Advertisement

Advertisement