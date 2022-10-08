Top 10 most beautiful UK walking trails revealed: Jurassic Coast to Scottish Highlands - see the list
A new study has revealed the UK’s most beautiful walking trails - here’s where to head if you’re looking for breathtaking scenery.
If you’re looking for a trail to elevate your Instagram grid, then you are in luck - the UK’s most beautiful walks have been revealed in a new study and they will all make you want to whip out a camera to show off your outdoor adventure to friends.
The list compiled by Sykes Holiday Cottages ranks the best looking locations to visit if you feel like getting away from it all in fresh countryside air. Walks were ranked based on their overall popularity, the quality of ratings by fellow hikers and ‘Instagram worthiness’, informed by the number of times the location hashtag had been used.
Sykes Holiday Cottages chief executive, Graham Donoghue, said: “Here in the UK, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the number of beautiful walks and hikes on our doorstep. Wherever you are in the country, it often feels like an area of outstanding beauty is only a stone’s throw away. Whether you want a dramatic coastline, towering forests, or panoramic views, the UK has an incredible range of rural landscapes which are just waiting to be explored."
UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks
Destinations in the list include the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, and Scafell Pike in the Lake District, while the Coast to Coast Path in Yorkshire and trails in the Scottish Highlands round out the top five.
If you’re a keen hiker – or looking to lace up a new pair of walking boots – this guide to the UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks could offer some inspiration for your next trail.
- The Jurassic Coast, Dorset
- Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
- Scafell Pike, The Lake District
- South West Coast Path, Somerset/Devon/Cornwall/Dorset
- Yorkshire Coast to Coast Path
- Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands
- Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall
- Hadrian’s Wall Path, Tyne and Wear/Cumbria
- Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands
- Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland