Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the singer has said. The statement reads: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

According to reports, a private funeral ceremony will be held for close friends and family. Following the announcement, Tina’s Instagram page has been updated with a picture of the singer and a tribute.

The post reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. “

Tina was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, on November 26, 1939.

The singer found fame in the late 1960s as part of the band Ike & Turner Revue before she moved on as a solo artist. During her incredible career, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll sold more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.