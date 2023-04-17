Secret messages have been the latest trend to hit social media with TikTok and Instagram users using codes like “o22” or “2789” to communicate with others. If, like us, you struggle to keep up with the latest trends, here’s a full explanation.

Social media is a place for creativity and connection, as well as a tonne of cryptic and often frustrating messages which has become an increasingly popular trend. Explained in basic terms for millennials, remember when you used to post a facebook status with “:/” this is the same thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the codes that has appeared frequently in the bio’s of social media accounts is “o22” which actually means the letter “A”. People have been using this to reveal the letter of their crush’s initials.

Other examples include “o33” which stands for “M”, and “o45” which stands for “J”. This secret code has been shared across TikTok with a full A-Z chart revealing the code for each letter.

Most Popular

A-Z codes

A - o22

B - o76

C - o99

D - o12

E - o43

F - o98

G - o24

H - o34

I - o66

J - o45

K - 054

L - o84

M - o33

N - o12

O - o89

P - o29

Q - o38

R - o56

S - o23

T - o65

U - o41

V - o74

W - o77

X - o39

Y - o26

Z - o10

Advertisement

TikTok codes

Advertisement

If we were feeling sad then you would use the following codes:

2789 - I’m tired of life

7492 - I wish I could have a better life

6499 - please help me through this pain

1213 – I have a headache

4411 – I feel numb

North Yorkshire Council has banned the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from staff devices

Advertisement

There are also codes with happier meanings like if you’re trying to get the attention of a crush: