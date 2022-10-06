Three people have been stabbed in what London City Police believe was a suspected robbery.

The incident occurred close to Liverpool Street Station on Thursday morning.

Three people with stab wounds and a fourth person who was pushed to the ground were all taken to hospital. One of the four has since been discharged, confirmed a London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson.

A City of London Police statement said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”

The force later added: “This incident is being treated as a suspected robbery. Investigations are ongoing.”

Police officers at the scene after three people have been taken to hospital following reports of stabbings at Bishopsgate in London. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022.

An LAS statement said: “We were called at 9.52am today to reports of a stabbing in Bishopsgate.

“We sent a number of resources – three ambulance crews, two adv paramedics, two incident response officers and our tactical response unit.

“Our crews treated four patients. Three were taken to hospital and one discharged.”

A video circulating on social media shows London City Police officers arresting a man but a spokesperson has explained: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows our officers arresting a man.