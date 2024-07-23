Think you've got what it takes to beat a real-life Chaser? | Gala Bingo / SWNS

Stars of ITV's The Chase - Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Jenny Ryan - will be challenging punters in an exclusive quiz night.

Quizzers will be put to the test through rounds of popular questions, all taken from previous episodes of the show.

Anne Hegerty - known as The Governess, Mark Labbett - The Beast, and Jenny Ryan – The Vixen, will be mingling with the quiz teams, offering a helping hand and tips to give everyone a shot at victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there's a catch - one of these Chasers will join just one team, made up of previous competition winners, and do their best to outfox the other Chasers and lead them to victory.

The free, adults-only, quiz evening, will be held on Thursday 8th August at the Feel Good Club in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Stars of ITV's The Chase - Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Jenny Ryan - will be challenging punters in an exclusive quiz night. | Gala Bingo / SWNS

Join the Ultimate Quiz Night with Stars of The Chase

Sara Jolly, spokesperson for Gala Bingo, which is hosting the event to celebrate its long-running sponsorship of the ITV show, said: “We’re thrilled to be offering a money-can’t-buy experience to quizzers this summer at our Ultimate Quiz Night.

“The one night only event allows fans of the game show to see if they have what it really takes to beat a Chaser.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brainiacs in the room - in quiz teams of three to six - will be asked a range of questions from general knowledge through to history, as well as a bonus bingo call-themed picture round, while enjoying complimentary mocktails and sharing boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any teams able to beat The Chaser will receive memorabilia to take home to prove it, with an exclusive ‘I Beat The Chaser’ badge.

Sara Jolly added: “Anyone wanting to go head-to-head with one of these legends, should assemble their squad and secure themselves a spot.