These are the food products that have been recalled from supermarkets this month

The Food Standard Agency has shared a number of products sold across the UK which have been recalled throughout May.

From undisclosed allergens to potential Hepatitis A contamination, the likes of ASDA and Morrisons have sold a number of products which do not meet government standards.

Here is a full list of the products that have been recalled this month, with the governing body advising customers that you should return the identified products to the store you bought them from with your receipt.

Stores should provide a full refund.

ASDA vegetable cous cous - 500g pack

Use by dates up to and including 03 June 2021

Possible risk of salmonella poisoning.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Asda - Extra Special Frozen Vegan Mushroom and Leek Pie (170g)

Use by all dates

Contains undeclared milk.

This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Iceland - Greggs frozen vegetable bakes ( 2 pack)

All dates from 19 June 2021 to 26 September 2021

Risk of small pieces of broken green glass.

The shards of glass pose a safety risk to all consumers.

Waitrose Chicken Kofta Kebabs with Spicy Zhoug

110g pack, best before 21 May 2021

Recalled due to undeclared milk which is caused by an error in packaging.

WHSmith - Simpleas Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Pea Snacks

23g pack, batch code 119 21

Best before 29 April 2022

The product contains traces of gluten (wheat) not specified on the product.

Morrisons - Iced buns (6 pack)

Best before all dates

Milk not emphasised on the label.

This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Morrisons - Nutella Ferrero B-ready (132g - 6 x 22g)

Best before all dates

Allergens are not declared in English - allergens include Gluten (barley, wheat), Milk, Nuts (hazelnut), Soya are used in this product.

Marks and Spencers - Stuffed Medjool dates (350g pack)

Best before 13 July 2021

Possibly contaminated with Hepatitis A.

This product might be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin).

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones (4 pack)

Best before June 2022

Undeclared milk.

This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco Mini Breadsticks (6 pack)

120g pack

Batch code U3032, U3033, U3041, U3042, U3043, U3051, U3052, U3053

Best before 31 October 2021

Contains undeclared sesame.